How to upload photos to Google Photos





Google Photos is Google’s solution for backing up and managing your photos. This is different from Google Drive and Gmail. Also, photos on other Google platforms are not automatically synced to Google Photos unless you submit them yourself.

If you’re using an Android phone, chances are you’re using one with Google Photos pre-installed. In fact, your photos will automatically be backed up to Google Photos if you have the app installed on your phone. However, if you want to move certain photos to Google Photos, this guide should help.

How to upload to Google Photos using the mobile app

Since most people take pictures and download images on their mobile phones, we’ll first show you how to upload pictures using the Google Photos app on Android and iOS.

Upload to Google Photos on your Android phone

If you don’t already have Google Photos installed on your phone, get it from the Play Store.

Once that’s done, follow the steps below to upload your images to Google Photos.

Take a picture or download the image to your phone. If you can see the image in your phone’s default media gallery, you’re good to go. Launch Google Photos and find the image you want to upload. Google Photos also functions as a media gallery. Here you can find videos and photos on your Android smartphone. Select an image and tap the backup button on the top right. It looks like an arrow in the cloud. A popup will appear to show progress.

Tap your profile picture in the top right, then tap[バックアップをオンにする]or[バックアップをオフにする]You can also enable or disable automatic backups by selecting

How to Upload to Google Photos on iPhone

The method on iPhone is very similar to Android smartphones. The first thing you should do is get Google Photos from the App Store. Then follow the steps below.

Open Google Photos and allow access to your media. Scroll through the images displayed until you find the image you want to upload. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner. Scroll to the bottom and tap Back Up Now. Wait for the upload to complete.

iOS differs from Android in that the Media Gallery reads all media files on the device’s storage. There may be images or videos in the file that are not in the Photos app.

If you have an image in your file that you want to upload to Google Photos, follow these steps:

Launch the file and find the image. Tap the Share icon, scroll down and select Save Image. Open Google Photos and follow the steps above.

Thanks to Google’s cross-platform solution, you can use Google Photos instead of iCloud to back up your photos. However, you cannot use iCloud to back up photos on your Android phone (although you can access iCloud on your Android phone). So if cross-platform photo uploading is important to you, you should use Google Photos on all your devices.

How to upload to Google Photos in your browser

If you don’t want to download the app or want to do this photo upload job on your computer, you can use your browser. Follow these steps:

Go to Google Photos in your browser and sign in.on the top right of the page[アップロード]Click.[コンピューター]and select the file to upload. A popup will appear in the bottom left corner showing the progress of the upload.

moreover,[アップロード]>[コンピュータからバックアップ]Click to back up (or upload) all images and all other files on your computer. Navigate to a location where you can install Google Drive on your computer. We’ll show you how to do that in the next section.

How to upload from Google Drive or Gmail to Google Photos

As mentioned above, Google Drive uploads and Gmail images don’t automatically move to Google Photos. However, you can move them to yourself.

How to Upload from Google Drive to Google Photos

From the Google Photos website using your browser[アップロード]>[Google ドライブ]Click to import from Google Drive. However, there doesn’t seem to be a direct way to transfer from Google Drive on the web to Google Photos.

If you need to do this on your phone, you can download images from the Google Drive app, save them to your camera roll, and have the Google Photos app read them. Open Google Photos, find the image, tap the cloud icon and tap[今すぐバックアップ]Choose.

To automatically sync your videos and photos to Google Photos, you need to download the Google Drive app on your OS.

The setting method is as follows.

Once you have the app, launch it and click the gear. Choose Preferences, then select My MacBook (Mac) or My Computer (Windows).[フォルダーを追加]Click to select the folder that your pictures and videos are currently in (or will be in).[開く]and select[Google フォトにバックアップ]Select ([Google ドライブと同期]You can also deselect the option),[完了]Click. Click Save.

The videos and images in that folder will now automatically be backed up to Google Photos.

How to upload from Gmail to Google Photos

On the other hand, to transfer images from Gmail to Google Photos, select the image, and when the preview opens, click the three dots in the top right corner,[Google フォトに保存]Select (works the same in the mobile app). ).

Keep your best photos backed up in Google Photos

Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail use the same amount of storage provided by Google, but the photos stored in them aren’t in the same place. All three will store your photos just fine, but you should do your best and move to Google Photos.

Google Photos makes it easy to manage your photos and see them when you want. It’s also where Google looks for images when you customize your Google Account. So, place images in Google Photos that you use to change your profile picture or customize Gmail.

