Overcoming Regulatory Challenges: Banks Fight for Compliance and Innovation





The banking world has been in turmoil this year. The sudden collapses of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank shocked the financial industry and demonstrated how quickly risks can affect financial institutions around the world. This difficult situation has also caused regulators to raise the bar on compliance requirements for banks. And while coverage of banking regulation doesn’t often make headlines, it did catch the eye of US President Joe Biden, prompting a renewed wave of global financial stability in jeopardy. He called for stricter regulations.

Banks now have to deal with more disruptions, more often. And while regulation is essential to protect consumers, it is difficult for banks to keep up with ever-changing regulatory objectives. Increasing demands on compliance and risk functions make it even more difficult for banks to balance the need to comply with regulations while at the same time delivering innovations that meet the real needs of their customers. Banks need a silver bullet to meet their shifting goals of expediting reporting, reducing the risk of non-compliance, avoiding uncertainty and keeping consumers safe without sacrificing innovation and Indeed, the greatest weapon is data. Real-time data provides immediate MI and streamlines risk and compliance activities.

tightening regulations

In the wake of the SVB bankruptcy, the UK regulator is considering updating the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) to tighten liquidity regulations and strengthen deposit protection, leaving lenders struggling to keep up with the changing rules. being chased

This may feel like a 2008 déjà vu for banks. Extensive reforms took place after the financial crisis. For example, the UK established a Monetary Policy Committee to identify, monitor and mitigate financial risks and to ensure that regulators take a holistic approach to safeguarding financial stability. But maintaining compliance also comes at a cost. It is estimated that operating costs spent on bank compliance have increased by more than 60% since 2008, hindering innovation and growth.

Banks struggle to navigate regulatory minefield

Regulation is important to ensure the stability of the overall system and is an essential tool to protect consumers. But continuing to meet these requirements is more demanding and time-consuming than ever.

Many banks are unable to cope with the lack of technology capabilities and struggle to keep up with ever-changing regulations. FS companies often rely on legacy technologies, with critical information trapped in silos or scattered across a web of interdependent systems. As a result, reporting has become disjointed and complex, and banks struggle to clearly understand risk.

By taking steps to improve data quality and streamline reporting processes, banks can free themselves from regulatory drag and slow growth. But with banking reform looming, how can you surface the data you need to avoid being drowned in regulation?

prepare for the worst

Banks need to plan for the worst-case scenario as regulatory action accelerates. Banks need to connect the dots between systems to ensure real-time data is at the desks of the people who need it, when they need it. Adopting a core banking model that relies on an event sourcing architecture enables businesses to create a real-time stream of events for each customer account. This provides financial institutions with the transparency they need to conduct data-driven risk assessments and execute scenario planning amid heightened reporting demands.

Data also enables banks to create and analyze possible futures and outcomes, helping them better understand their vulnerabilities to disruptions and develop contingency plans to build resilience.

Banks may also consider streamlining their reporting processes to stay ahead of regulators. With a 360-degree view of customers and business operations, banks can create bespoke data sets that enable automated and customizable reporting. This improves the accuracy and timeliness of reporting and helps companies easily access data to make informed risk assessments and ensure uncertainty is avoided.

With access to better data, businesses not only become more compliant and resilient, but also report more efficiently, saving valuable time and resources that can be directed towards building new products and services. can do. This gives FS companies an edge over their competitors while trying to piece together reports from siled data.

Get out of the data darkness

The SVB debacle has raised concerns among regulators that there is a ticking time bomb somewhere in the financial system. Risk and compliance are top board priorities in any FS organization, so leaders need to have tough conversations to make sure they’re prepared for the changes ahead. Otherwise, you risk hefty fines and reputational damage.

Business leaders need access to real-time data to help automate reports, conduct scenario planning, and proactively identify vulnerabilities. Equipped with the right data, banks can cut through the shadows of disjointed and complex systems to deliver clear, objective business information to drive reporting and scenario planning. And as the industry faces unprecedented financial risks, banks must expose their weaknesses and do everything in their power to prepare for the worst.

