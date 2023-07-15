Cloud services from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are betting big on AI, but do your customers want it?





Wallace Witkowski

AI is only the 7th highest priority for CIOs, according to research

The ‘I’ after the ‘A’ may be the two most talked about letters in the business world this year, but for executives planning to spend their company’s money on the cloud, this technology is a priority. The rank is not as high as you might think. We will provide services for the next two years.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill surveyed the chief information officers (CIOs) of 40 US companies and found that artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) are leading the way when it comes to cloud consumption habits, expectations, and future spending plans. We found that we weren’t even reaching the top five corporate priorities. 24 months. As he wrote in his memo Thursday, AI was only the seventh highest priority for CIOs out of nine categories, falling short of Till’s expectations.

Till’s cloud spending includes Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)’s Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Azure, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOGL)’s Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) cloud infrastructure. But over the past year, recession fears have weighed heavily on businesses, making them significantly more cautious about spending.

Security, pricing and applications topped CIO’s list, Till said. Over the next 24 months, AWS will be in the best position in the cloud space, as the “majority” of CIOs say he plans to increase his IT budget in 2023 and 2024. It seems so, said Mr. Till.

“Amazon is still the de facto cloud provider, but Azure isn’t far behind,” said Thill, noting that 48% of CIOs surveyed said AWS was their primary cloud provider. He noted that 43% said Azure, 8% GCP, and 3% AWS. Oracle said.

In the second half of 2023, hyperscalers will start selling chips from NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and others to build data centers to house massive data centers. expected to promote. AI workload. As a result of the AI ​​hype, NVIDIA’s stock has surged 215% this year alone, while AMD’s stock has surged 79%, leading to a rise in the PHLX Semiconductor Index, which has seen him climb 50% this year.

Read: AMD and Nvidia face ‘tight’ budgets from cloud service providers even as AI grows

In addition, Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google also has a generative AI product, Bard, and an enterprise offering from Google Cloud, and Amazon offers free machine learning tools to its users. I’m here.

But for AI-focused CIOs, Thhill said Google Cloud Platform is the preferred provider, as AI/ML and analytics databases are the top reasons for CIOs planning to increase spending on Google Cloud Platform. said.

READ: Nvidia CEO expects AI revenue to grow from ‘tiny, tiny, tiny’ to ‘very big’ in the next 12 months

Thill has Buy ratings on Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, but overall AWS dominates cloud services over the next two years. However, many companies use multiple cloud service providers. Of those surveyed, 53% said they would increase their spending on AWS, compared to 40% who said they would increase their spending on Azure and 40% who said their spending on Google Cloud would increase. was 15%.

“Encouragingly, we emphasize that the gap between companies planning to spend more and those planning to spend less was also highest on AWS. It shows that we are sticking to the de-facto cloud option while continuing to pour in,” Till wrote.

Amazon stock is up 59.9% year-to-date, Microsoft stock is up 42.9%, Alphabet shares are up about 41% in both classes, and Oracle stock is up 43.7%.

By comparison, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 35.1% this year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes Microsoft, among the 30 stocks, is up 3.8%, and the S&P 500 is up 17.5%.

