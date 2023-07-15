Huawei Reveals Loyalty Rates for Innovative Products





The Huawei booth at the Shanghai Expo. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Huawei on Thursday announced royalty rates for its mobile phones, Wi-Fi devices and Internet of Things (IoT) products. This is part of a broader push for technology giants to share cutting-edge innovations in the top areas of standard essential patents. Owner.

The move is also aimed at supporting the common and sustainable development of global industries, with Huawei holding over 120,000 valid patents after decades of heavy investment in R&D. It was done at a time when it became one of the world’s largest patent holders. development.

“Huawei strongly believes that openness and collaboration lead to shared success, so we are working with industry partners to build an ecosystem for shared growth,” said Huawei. ‘s Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said at the company’s annual flagship event on innovation and intellectual property. Protected in Shenzhen, Guangdong.

At the event, Huawei said the cap on royalty rates for 4G and 5G handsets is $1.50 and $2.50 per device, respectively. The royalty rate for Wi-Fi 6 consumer devices is $0.50 per device. For Internet of Things devices, the rate for IoT centric devices is 1% of the net selling price, capped at $0.75, while the rate for IoT enhanced devices ranges from $0.3 to $1 per unit.

Huawei’s Vice President and Head of Intellectual Property Division Huang Zhiyong said that a virtuous cycle in which innovators are protected, rewarded and encouraged is the key to sustainable innovation.

“Huawei takes a balanced approach to patent licensing. We believe a reasonable royalty rate will encourage both innovation creation and adoption,” he said.

To date, Huawei has signed about 200 bilateral patent licenses, Huang said.

In addition, more than 350 companies have licensed Huawei’s patents through patent pools.

Based on these licenses, the total amount of royalties paid by Huawei to other companies in the past is nearly three times the total amount of royalties collected, and the license revenue in 2022 reached $560 million. In comparison, total revenue in 2022 reached 642.3 billion yuan ($89.7 billion).

It is common practice for tech companies to charge royalties for their patents, and Huawei charges lower royalty rates than competitors such as Finnish telecom Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson, the ministry said. said Shan Regan, Director of . Information Consumption Alliance, a telecommunications industry association.

Nokia said on its website that it will charge up to €3 ($3.58) per mobile phone (as of 2018) for its patent portfolio essential to the 5G standard. Ericsson said on its website that prices range from $2.50 to $5 per device.

Xiang said Huawei deserves a fair share of its long-term investment in research and development.

According to Huawei, total R&D investment in the past decade has exceeded 977 billion yuan. Huawei announced that it has invested 161.5 billion yuan in research and development in 2022 alone, equivalent to 25% of its total revenue, despite all the challenges.

Last year, Huawei was once again the most active patent applicant at the European Patent Office, with a 27.1% increase in filings.

“We were very shocked by this development when we saw the numbers. Huawei is ahead of the second most active applicant by about 1,000. It’s an effort,” EPO chief business analyst Aidan Kendrick told China Daily. .

International Telecommunication Union Under-Secretary-General Thomas Ramanauskas, who spoke remotely at the event, said Huawei has played a key role in the collaborative process of supporting cost-effective and comprehensive-scale innovation.

“Beneficial policies and frameworks are essential to help the innovation ecosystem thrive as we continue to tackle global challenges and work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” added Ramanauskas.

