Saudi Women Build Tech Cooperation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs Conference





Milestones in Saudi-Japan relations

1955 Formal diplomatic relations are established between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan

1960 Saudi Arabia’s first Japanese embassy is established in Jeddah

1971 King Faisal visits Tokyo to strengthen bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan

1981 Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko (then Crown Prince and Crown Princess) visit Saudi Arabia

2000 Japan becomes Saudi Arabia’s third largest trading partner, having already invested over $3 billion in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year

2017 King Salman visits Japan to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo to discuss Saudi-Japan Vision 2030

2020 Prime Minister Abe meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in AlUla, agreeing to continue efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region

see in numbers

* Japanese exports to Saudi Arabia in 2022 will be $5.08 billion, mainly automobiles.

* Japan imported 1.17 million barrels of oil per day from Saudi Arabia in 2018.

*As of December 2019, the number of Japanese residing in Saudi Arabia is 947.

Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday will begin the first tour of the Middle East by a Japanese leader since late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited in 2020.

Kishida is scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia on July 16, then the UAE and Qatar on July 18.

The visit aims to help Japan develop its relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and build cooperation in various areas, especially energy.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar account for more than 80% of Japan’s total crude oil imports, with Saudi Arabia accounting for 40.68% at the beginning of the year.

Kishida is expected to urge Arab countries to stabilize oil markets by boosting production as the war between Russia and Ukraine raises concerns about energy supplies.

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) will be held in the UAE later this year, Kishida plans to discuss cooperation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by promoting the transition to hydrogen power generation.

Japan aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 and is actively working to develop greener renewable energy technologies.

Energy-producing countries also have ambitious green goals, so Kishida will also work to spread Japan’s know-how.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the areas of circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and ammonia fuel.

As Riyadh looks to add other types of energy sources, including cleaner fuels and renewables, to diversify its economy, Japanese trading house Marubeni announced in March that it would start producing clean hydrogen in Saudi Arabia with the royal government’s approval. Agreed to conduct joint research with an affiliated fund.

Kishida was scheduled to visit three countries last year, but the trip was canceled because he was infected with the new coronavirus.

On July 13, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the Ukrainian war and other international issues would be on the agenda during a meeting with Kishida during a trip to the Middle East.

Matsuno said Kishida’s visit will be accompanied by a delegation of Japanese businessmen, which will help Japanese companies expand investment opportunities in the region.

A foreign ministry statement said the prime minister will meet with the leaders of these countries during his visit to discuss a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations.

Through this visit, Prime Minister Kishida confirmed cooperation with other countries in various fields including energy, based on the outcome of G7 Hiroshima, and maintained and improved a free and open international order based on the rule of law. We would like to promote Summit added in a statement:

Kishida is scheduled to depart Tokyo on Sunday and arrive in Jeddah, where he will participate in the Japan-Saudi summit and other meetings with Saudi officials.

On Monday, he will depart Jeddah for Abu Dhabi, where he will attend the Japan-UAE summit and other meetings. He will then head to Doha on Tuesday, where the Japan-Qatar summit and bilateral talks will be held.

He plans to return to Tokyo on Wednesday.

Mr. Kishida’s predecessor Mr. Abe undertook a similar tour in 2020, visiting Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. During his stay in Saudi Arabia, he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in AlUla to discuss regional development.

At the time, tensions with Iran were high. But Kishida is currently visiting at a time when diplomatic ties are being restored between Riyadh and Tehran following a China-brokered agreement.

Abe also pledged to fully support the crown prince’s reform efforts through the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, a cooperation framework that has existed since 2016.

At the time, the crown prince expressed his full support for Japan’s deployment of a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer and patrol aircraft to the Middle East.

Abe also secured the crown prince’s support for the JMSDF’s mission to gather intelligence to ensure safe navigation in the region.

innumerable

Japan’s exports to Saudi Arabia in 2022 will amount to $5.08 billion, mainly automobiles.

Japan imported 1.17 million barrels of oil per day from Saudi Arabia in 2018.

As of December 2019, there are 947 Japanese nationals residing in Saudi Arabia.

Two MSDF P-3C patrol planes departed for duty in January 2020, and the MSDF Takanami-class destroyer departed for the Middle East on February 2, 2020.

According to Japanese news media, the mission has been extended and will depart from the Middle East on December 26, 2021. The two leaders agreed to continue efforts to ensure regional stability and peace.

During his stay in AlUla, Abe helped shine a spotlight on the ancient ruins of Nabataea, which opened to the public later that year. There he met with King Salman. The two politicians discussed cooperation ahead of the G20 hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2020.

King Salman told Prime Minister Abe that he hopes Saudi Arabia and Japan will deepen their strategic partnership in various fields, not just in the energy sector.

This was the fifth meeting between the two leaders since the inauguration of the Abe administration in December 2012. At that time, King Salman was the crown prince.

On July 8, 2022, two years after leaving office, Prime Minister Abe was killed by a lone gunman during an election rally in Nara. Abe has left a legacy of strong ties with many countries, particularly Japan’s Middle East alliance, which Prime Minister Kishida is keenly interested in. continue.

Prior to his tour of the Middle East, Kishida visited Lithuania and attended the NATO Summit on July 12. Kishida called on NATO to step up its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s military activities.

He also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed a new Japan-NATO document on space cooperation.

Stoltenberg said member states could not agree on plans to set up a liaison office in Tokyo.

The liaison office issue is still pending. Stoltenberg said it would be considered in the future after the two-day summit in Vilnius.

France opposes the Tokyo office plan, fearing possible backlash from China. French President Emmanuel Macron has said the Indo-Pacific is not the North Atlantic.

Alongside the NATO summit, Kishida also met with South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol to outline Japan’s plans to release treated water from the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. explained.

Prime Minister Kishida met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lithuania and promised the Japanese government continued support for Kiev in its war with Russia.

On July 13, Mr. Kishida met in Belgium with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and discussed security and economic cooperation.

European leaders will also follow Kishida’s tour of the Middle East with interest as they consider their own energy security prospects and green transition options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2338282/saudi-arabia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos