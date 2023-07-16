



Life just got a little better for college students attending PEORIA Bradley University.

According to a news release, the university on Thursday announced a $30 million partnership with Apple and T-Mobile that will “create a student-centric, digitally connected campus… T-Mobiles 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS ).

From Bradley to NBA general manager: Anthony Parker reflects on his journey – ‘a tremendous blessing’

Students, full-time faculty and select student-facing staff will be able to get a 10th generation iPad, a Bradley branded keyboard case and an unlimited T-Mobile data plan with hotspot functionality in 2024. Rollout of the program for teachers will begin as early as 2024. this fall.

T-Mobile will invest in broader network infrastructure and other services, while Apple’s educational experience will deliver apps to each iPad, deliver training sessions, and produce impactful outcomes across the Bradley campus. It will be used to determine best practices.

“We are leveraging this technology in and out of the classroom to improve digital equity on campus and create highly collaborative and innovative learning environments,” said Christopher Jones, vice president of strategy and innovation at Bradley University. We are delighted to support the ongoing efforts of these talented faculty and staff to nurture ,PhD

Through its digitally connected campus initiative, Bradley has the potential to be a true role model in modern higher education.

Powerball No. 7/12/23: Results for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.No Winner, Jackpot Rises to $875 Million

Implementation of the 5G infrastructure will begin soon, and staff will begin receiving the first devices in the fall semester of 2023. The “Discovery Cohort” of students will be part of the shipment for the upcoming 2023-24 school year and will reach approximately 25% of the Bradley Campus’ students.

It will begin in earnest in the Fall 2024 semester, with participation by all students, full-time faculty, and select student-facing staff.

The stress of unreliable internet and device issues is penalizing more than half of college students nationwide, according to the release. A digitally connected campus aims to fill that gap.

For more information on Digitally Connected Campuses, visit bradley.edu.

Chris Sims is a Digital Producer at Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pjstar.com/story/news/local/2023/07/14/apple-t-mobile-digitally-connected-campus-bradley-university-ipad-10th-generation-5g-tmobile/70410585007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos