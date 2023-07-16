Cheers to Technology on July 17 Demo Day, All-Day Collaboration of Scientific Expertise and Entrepreneurship – Los Alamos Reporter





The historic Fuller Lodge, which served as a community center during the Manhattan Project and is still functioning today, hosts the Los Alamos Demo Day on July 17th.Photo credit: National Park Service

Presentations and roundtables with lab experts, entrepreneurs, and government leaders will seek to solve national security issues in areas such as clean energy, biosecurity, and space science. Albuquerque’s Yun Lee (left) will discuss working with the institute on developing pharmaceutical filtration membranes through her startup Filtravate. LANL’s Harshul Thakkar discusses clean hydrogen innovations. Photo courtesy of LANL

LANL News Release

Innovators and entrepreneurs of all types are invited to the Showcase and Demo Day at Los Alamos National Laboratory. A day of deep technology presentations and roundtables with lab experts, community entrepreneurs, investors, and government leaders will be held on Monday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in downtown Los Alamos. It will be held at the Fuller Lodge.

The historic Fuller Lodge has served as the dining room for Los Alamos Ranch School since 1928 and as a community center for workers when the school was purchased by the U.S. government during the Manhattan Project in 1942. Most recently, it was used as a filming location for the movie Oppenheimer, which is due to be released later this month.

Eighty years after the Manhattan Project, Los Alamos National Laboratory specializes in national security science. Its scope extends beyond military applications to national energy supply, food supply, environment, public health and economic security. Discussions at Demo Day will cover both laboratory and private sector innovations in biotechnology, the clean energy transition, and space systems. The expo will focus on New Mexico’s economic growth and will also feature opportunities for partnerships and technical assistance in these areas.

Institute Director Tom Mason will be the keynote speaker, and John Salao, Associate Institute Director for Science, Technology and Engineering, will provide closing remarks. The day’s event will break for lunch and conclude with a ‘TappedIn’ showcasing local beer and Los Alamos technology ready for partnership and commercialization.

The event is part of the Los Alamos Science Fest, which runs July 7-18 and includes Los Alamos Main Street, the Feynman Center for Innovation, and a new two-year program, the New Mexico Lab Embedded Entrepreneurship. Co-sponsored by the Home Program (New Mexico LEEP). Fellowships with lab experts for entrepreneurs focused on deep technology for national security.

The event is free, but registration is required. Click here for the full agenda and RSVP.

The registration link also includes the option to participate virtually.

