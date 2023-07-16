Google announces support for external cryptocurrency trading, Apple fights against





It is estimated that a large portion of the world’s population now owns a smartphone. About 7 billion of these devices are used to download apps and games every day. Such staggering stats make mobile easy access to his app store a top priority for his Web3 industry.

Google recently made a big leap towards this goal. In a recent blog post, the tech giant announced that the Google Play store will allow developers to incorporate the use of his NFTs into their Android apps and games.

It outlines the provisions regarding the use of tokenized assets. For example, the developer must make it clear that the app or game sells or utilizes her NFTs. As blockchain technology continues to evolve, maintaining user trust is paramount, the post said. As part of the policy update, apps were required to be transparent to users about tokenized digital assets.

Gambling of NFTs (including loot box payments containing random NFTs as prizes) must comply with Google Play’s Real Money Gambling, Games and Contests Policy. If the app or game does not meet this requirement, the developer should not offer a purchase where the user is not clear on the value of her NFTs received with the purchase.

Perhaps the most important announcement is that NFTs acquired outside the Google Play Store can be used in apps and games offered through the Google Play Store. This is in stark contrast to Apple, which announced in October that apps cannot entice customers to purchase NFTs outside of the App Store. Simply put, Apple wants to receive a portion of his 30% of the transaction.

Web3 developers and users criticized Apple’s high fees immediately after the announcement. NFT marketplace OpenSea has a 2.5% transaction fee, and it seems impossible for Apple to pay 30%.

Web3 developers aren’t the only ones who think these charges are unreasonable. Epic Games recently appealed the results of its 2020 lawsuit against Apple seeking permission to conduct outside transactions. Most of their appeals were ruled in Apple’s favor, but were declared to violate California’s unfair competition law by restricting companies from making payments directly outside the App Store. Apple said it would appeal the ruling.

Google’s NFT policy could come at a great time as the number of apps supporting the use of cryptocurrencies continues to grow. Telegram recently enabled cryptocurrency payments and Reddit also joined his Google announcement.

“At Reddit, we believe we can empower our users by offering a transparent and responsible approach to blockchain-based digital content like collectible avatars,” said senior engineering manager at Reddit. ‘s Matt Williamson writes. We partnered with Google to help update the policy, with the goal of creating a level playing field that fosters user trust and responsible use of blockchain technology. Reddit has been one of the biggest companies to push NFTs and cryptocurrencies to the masses over the past few years, so this partnership could be very beneficial for the Web3 space.

Android users may start loading crypto-based apps on their phones sooner than Google says it will start rolling out these changes later this summer.

This is a contributor’s post. The opinions expressed here are those of the contributors. Influencive does not endorse or review the brands mentioned. Relationships with the brands, products and persons mentioned have not been and cannot be investigated. Disclosure is the responsibility of the contributor. Contributors such as other accounts and articles may have paid professional fees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.influencive.com/google-announces-support-for-external-crypto-transactions-apple-fights-for-the-opposite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos