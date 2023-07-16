Google’s super phone cuts price to lowest ever





Following the Amazon Prime Day sale, I’m back in pretty much normal work mode, and as I’m writing phone reviews and comparing it to the excellent Google Pixel 7, Google’s tiny flagship is still at its lowest price point. I realized that it is. -Price up to now.

The Google Pixel 7 has slashed its list price by £156 and is now just £443. That’s a better price than the last time I saw this device back in April of this year. I also checked the price tracking site CamelCamelCamel and found that the device had never been cheaper. Apparently the deal is until July 18th.

It has long been considered one of the best small phones, but given this price drop, it is now a clear contender for one of the best budget phones. I have been a fan of the Google Pixel series for many years. It’s just Android doing it right, but for me who prefers the larger size of the 2023 T3 Awards-winning handset, it’s the Pro model that really appeals to me.

If you’re looking for other Google-related discounts, there are plenty of other discounts on offer, including the company’s Pixel Watch, which is also heavily discounted (£269). We think the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are a perfect match for Android fans. So if you’re looking for one of the best Android smartphones out there right now, but you’re on a tight budget, this is a great product. chance.

Google will perform strongly in 2023. From the all-new Pixel Tablet to the super-expensive Pixel Fold, the company has very little to offer. And now, with discount deals like this adding value, the hardware side of the company’s business seems to only become more and more popular with buyers…

