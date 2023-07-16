IronOne AI Labs Drives Innovation





IronOne Technologies LLC representatives recently attended the AsiaBerlin Summit 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

The summit, now in its 25th year, was held at the Berlin City Hall. He was attended by over 1,100 people from 39 countries, including start-ups, investors, industry leaders and policy makers.

The conference was attended by over 70 speakers and thought leaders, delving into trending topics such as AI, mobility, energy transition and greentech, and ended with exciting startup pitches to potential investors. .

Rakumini Wijesundera, Founder and Executive Director of IronOne Technologies, said, “The Asia-Berlin Summit has provided potential investors with a platform to promote the technology landscape in Sri Lanka.”

Given the current global economic situation, I truly believe that Sri Lanka has the potential to become the world’s next innovation hub and attract technology-driven foreign investment. In particular, her AI Labs division at IronOne Tech has made great strides in the field of artificial intelligence, and she was very proud to be able to speak about this at the Asia-Berlin Summit panel discussion, she said. rice field.

AsiaBerlin is an initiative of the Berlin Senate, forming a collective platform that connects communities within the Asian and Berlin startup ecosystems. Its flagship event, the Asia-Berlin Summit, is the central event for startups and potential investors to gather in what is already a vibrant startup capital of Berlin.

As panelists for two topics, Mr. Wijesundera will talk about Asia’s role in the green energy revolution, and Mr. Manori Unambuwe will talk about startup scaling strategies in global expansion from the perspective of Asian startups aiming to enter the German market. shared insights.

Manoli Unambwe, Vice President of Strategy and International Markets, IronOne Technologies. “This opportunity reflects our commitment to expanding our global footprint and underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge AI solutions to our customers around the world.”

Our attendance at the Asia Berlin Summit aims to strengthen our position as a trusted provider of AI technology and establish Sri Lanka as a technology development hub for the global market, she said.

As Ambassador of the Asia-Berlin Forum, Mr. Unambwe works closely with Berlin’s broad ecosystem and networks to increase the profile of Sri Lankan startups in Germany.

IronOne Technologies’ participation in the AsiaBerlin Summit aligns with the company’s strategic goals of expanding its presence in the European region and encouraging other Sri Lankan technology start-ups to enter international markets.

This strategic direction was reinforced through discussions with Ms. Wijesundera, Ms. Unambuwe, Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner and Dr. Reiner Seider, Head of International Affairs at the Chancellery of the Senate.

Discussions focused on consolidating IronOnes’ presence in Berlin as a gateway to the German and wider European markets.

