This is how generative AI changes the gig economy for the better





Tech executive Gary Arnon said artificial intelligence could expand jobs and create more opportunities instead of squeezing the job market. While some fear that AI will eliminate a huge number of roles, Arnon argues that AI will accelerate the pace of job creation, create more jobs, and accelerate startup opportunities.

Arnon, CMO of Fiverr, a platform that connects freelancers and job opportunities, said in an interview with ZDNET that generative artificial intelligence is smart, but its capabilities are narrow and limited to specific tasks, so it can’t dominate the economy. said he couldn’t.

Arnon said Fiverr’s data shows that freelancers are using AI as a “tool” to enhance creative work, but not to replace humans. Rather, AI is creating “new jobs, new opportunities,” as it speeds up manual and analog work, allowing freelancers to spend more time on creative and interpersonal work. says.

When integrating AI into business services, there are several examples that demonstrate the potential of technology to augment human work. For example, generative AI helps writers and journalists by quickly extracting key points and citations from transcripts to save time and improve efficiency.

AI can be used to create artwork, optimize customer support processes, and even aid in the code creation process. The key to success is finding the right balance between using AI and keeping it human.

Arnon says creative professionals are learning how to master the prompts of generative AI systems. Basic prompts produce low-quality results, but experts can chain prompts to multiple AI systems to generate their own high-quality images, audio, and text.

She said some talented creative professionals edit AI-generated output in other applications, such as Adobe’s Creative Cloud. The end result will be high quality and unique style. Arnon said the expert is enhancing his skills with his AI and that he’s using it in ways that “raise the bar and set new standards” in quality.

However, the ethical considerations of using generative AI and creative work are subtle and difficult. One of the questions employers have to answer for organizations is whether her use of AI-generated content, such as artwork or text, is considered cheating.

Arnon believes there are no ethical issues as long as freelancers are transparent about their use of AI tools and claim the work as their own. The real challenge is ensuring that AI is used responsibly and ethically without harming business and society at large.

Arnon believes that generative AI will continue to play a key role in the future of freelancing and work in the coming months. She says Fiverr epitomizes the broader workforce and reflects emerging trends in the job market. By embracing AI and leveraging its capabilities, businesses and freelancers can create new opportunities and jobs, ultimately benefiting their economies.

However, to successfully integrate AI into the workforce, it is critical to ensure its ethical and responsible use. Working together, regulators, companies and AI developers can strike the right balance between innovation and ethical considerations, paving the way for a more efficient and dynamic workplace.

“We have to find the right checks and balances,” says Arnon. “But I truly believe that eventually humanity will learn how to use AI, and AI will make us better.”

