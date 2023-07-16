WingAI uses artificial intelligence to power dating apps





ST. PETERSBURG, FL Artificial intelligence is being used by several local entrepreneurs to ease the tension of online dating.

What you need to know Two computer programmers have created an app that uses AI to help with online dating. That app, WingAI, creates witty and flirtatious opening lines that can be used in apps like Tinder and Bumble.User uploads screenshots of people’s dating profiles and the app shows lines to copy and paste to start a conversation costs $6 a week

A new app called WingAI is using software like ChatGPT to create flirty and witty opening lines that people can use on dating apps.

In a St. Petersburg coffee shop, Tyler Henkel and Ricardo Mejia never imagined their chance encounter would lead to a budding business.

WingAI CEO Henkel said, “We were working on our own projects with each other, and we just happened to meet and realized we were connected through coding.”

This connection led to a partnership that wanted to create something new using the technology that has grown in popularity since the introduction of ChatGPT.

AI is so conversational right now that you can actually teach it to do incredible things, Henkel said.

This artificial intelligence was a great template, but the question for Henkel and Mejia was how could it be put to good use?

Then it hit them.

I’ve experimented with dating apps in the past and realized that messaging people on these apps actually had a skill to learn, said Henkel. .

And I found that most of the time, men message women with only basic things, but nothing substantive.

Henkel said he wanted to build something that men could easily start a conversation with.

After months of work, WingAI was born. It is named after someone who has a wingman to strike up a conversation with someone they are interested in.

We figured there would be an AI helper to do it for you. It could be a friend who can give us an idea or something just right, Henkel said.

It works like this: Take a bio of the person, perhaps a picture the person has, or a screenshot of the text. Upload it to WingAI, and in a matter of seconds, you’ll have a flirtatious sentence to send to that person.

Her photo has a cat, and she’s a cat lady, like a geek or something, Henkel said while demoing the app. That is, it says “books, art, and cats.” Earlier, we talked about the world’s fastest nursing home.

He said it took him some time to perfect the playful response from the app, but now he can do it using almost any template of screenshots.

Henkel said the text would give him something to think about. But even if you only had an image, it could actually work from there.

Mejia said there are many tools that make your job much easier and the process much faster.

This is why we have already received funding offers, even though the first version of the app was released in February.

However, they still want to improve the app and have not accepted any offers.

I’m a very technical person, so it kind of made sense to go in that direction, Mejia said.

Henkel says people’s reaction has been positive.

“It’s really great for us to see it truly impact people’s lives and make them better by enabling them to connect with others,” said Henkel. Told.

WingAI is now available online through the Apple app store and website.

It’s free for up to 15 uses, after which it costs about $6 per week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/news/2023/07/14/wingai-uses-artificial-intelligence-to-be-a-wingman-on-dating-apps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos