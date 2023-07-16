India is leveraging technology to provide access to healthcare for over 1.4 billion people





India’s massive population of over 1.4 billion continues to grow significantly, offering immense opportunities for innovation and disruption. In this regard, world leaders, companies, regulators and investors are increasingly realizing that India’s capabilities over the next 50 years will be unmatched. Indeed, Goldman Sachs released a report earlier this month that indicated that India could soon become the world’s second largest economy.

With this population growth, one area of ​​focus for government investment is the adoption of technology to increase access to quality healthcare.

Providing healthcare services in an affordable, effective and efficient manner is becoming increasingly difficult for most countries around the world, especially as healthcare costs continue to rise and the health of the population as a whole continues to decline. It’s a concept. India is no exception, and is committed to providing cost-effective care, especially for a population nearly five times the size of the United States, most of which are not even located in major urban centers. .

This effort is a top priority and a firm resolve for India’s newest Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who has been hailed as one of the world’s most powerful and influential leaders in recent years. In 2018, Prime Minister Modi announced the launch of Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest free healthcare program aimed at providing best-in-class universal health care. This program he includes two aspects. One is the establishment of Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) focused on providing comprehensive primary and diagnostic care. The second is Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) who provides his 100 crore insurance policy to over 550 million people. $500,000 per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospital admissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the Ayushman Bharat initiative. [+] The world’s largest government-funded health care program. (Photo credit: Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Hindustan Times (via Getty Images)

This effort is a tremendous undertaking, but India is fortunate to have some of the best tech talent in the world. A key aspect of Ayushman Bharat is that it leverages a digital ecosystem to fulfill its functions. This is more broadly considered the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the country’s integrated digital healthcare infrastructure. This will bridge the gaps that exist between various actors in the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. Specifically, ABDM’s vision is to support Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely and secure way to justifiably deliver a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services. to build a nationwide digital health ecosystem that Leverage open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems to ensure the security, confidentiality, and privacy of personal health-related information.

ABDM connects key stakeholders across the healthcare industry to enable best-in-class healthcare delivery, working with medical technology companies, government regulators, healthcare delivery organizations, and laboratories, pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare delivery across multiple domains. connect people. The digital architecture is also intricately designed to carefully link and maintain secure medical records, while providing an easy user interface for routine access to care. In fact, some of the country’s largest organizations, including the Tata Medical and Diagnostics Group and Apollo Hospital, are key partners in this effort.

ABDM ecosystem.

Source: National Health Authority of India. https://abdm.gov.in/abdm

In May of this year, the National Health Authority of India announced that there are over 100 wellness programs and digital health applications. [have completed] integration with them [the] Ayushman Bharat’s Digital Mission [ecosystem], signifying an important milestone in this effort. The growing number of ABDM integrators demonstrates a collaborative effort between government and private sector health technology innovators to make healthcare service delivery more efficient, accessible and affordable for all. I mean We look forward to expanding our ABDM partner ecosystem to bring the benefits of digital healthcare delivery to the masses. As more companies consolidate, true interoperability will be achieved.

One very popular and widely used program and application is eSanjeevani, the National Telemedicine Service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). This is actually on record as the largest telemedicine program in the world.

This platform works in two ways. 1) an inter-provider service available after a patient has entered a health and welfare center or for a physician to seek more specialized clinical advice from other physicians; and 2) eSanjeevani OPD. Connect patients directly to their healthcare provider from the comfort of their own home.

Remarkably, the implementation of this program has been widely successful. Since its launch in 2019, the program has already served more than 114 million patients in more than 115,000 health and wellness centers (as spokes) through more than 15,700 hubs. More than 1,100 online OPDs are served by more than 225,000 physicians, medical professionals, super-specialists and telehealth workers.

The efforts of the Indian government to undertake such a large-scale initiative are undoubtedly to be applauded, and its overall healthcare strategy is certainly something other countries should learn from. India is often compared to other Western countries when it comes to medical outcomes. But few other countries need to adjust the range and size of their populations to the same extent as India, let alone consider very nuanced cultural, demographic, economic and social factors. Moreover, even in a head-to-head comparison taking into account demographic and demographic factors, India’s health outcomes still outperform those of many major Western countries, especially when healthcare costs are taken into account. provided to the patient.

Indeed, India is highly expected to relentlessly strive to further improve its healthcare system by embracing technology and digital innovation. These efforts are certainly still underway and there is still much work to be done, but it is certain that India is slowly but surely succeeding in becoming a global beacon of ideal healthcare. .

