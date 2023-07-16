Raises $215 million to turn Tulsa into a tech hub





Several initiatives have raised $215 million in funding to accelerate the city’s transformation into a tech hub, according to local groups.

The Tulsa Innovation Labs (TIL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Tulsa’s inclusive innovation economy thrive, has released its first impact report, Tulsa’s Path to Inclusive Growth.

TIL is on pace to create or place up to 10,000 technology jobs in eight years.

It is estimated that the increase in TIL employment will lead to a 5% annual increase in technician employment in Tarsus.

TIL creates good jobs with an average annual wage of $67,000 higher than the national and Tulsa median.

53% of all jobs created by TIL are accessible without a bachelor’s degree.

TIL’s efforts are poised to drive over $1 billion in additional public and private capital.

Over the next eight years, TIL’s efforts will bring nearly 150 new businesses to the Tulsa area.

This is a trajectory that has continued over the next decade or so, but implementations will require a new focus. Nicholas Lara, founder and managing director of the Tulsa Innovation Lab, said it was both exciting and humbling for the city, and it was on the right track, but for us. He said there was still work to be done.

From the outset, TIL has focused on positioning Tulsa as a national model for inclusive, technology-driven growth for mid-sized cities across the country, he said. These findings provide concrete evidence that we are on track to achieve this goal and establish a thriving and inclusive technological niche in the region.

Funding comes through a variety of public and private initiatives, Lara said.

TIL initiative will support workforce development and enable startup growth across four sectors Tulsa is prioritizing for tech growth: virtual health, energy tech, advanced air mobility and cybertech designed to promote academic innovation and develop local talent.

TIL led a cross-sectoral coalition that secured $38.2 million in federal funding for the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster from the US Economic Development Agency’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

TIL also spearheaded efforts to create EIC Rose Rock, a venture fund that invests in seed and early-stage energy technology companies. Energy Innovation Capital (EIC) manages funds focused on building innovative technologies and businesses that optimize and future-proof the energy sector. Backers include The George Kaiser Family Foundation, Devon, ONEOK and Williams.

The TIL Impact Report coincides with the fourth anniversary of the TIL Tarsus Tech Niche, the first technology-driven economic development strategy in Tarsus history.

The report uses data from existing programs and broader labor market statistics. The forecast indicates that TIL is poised to drive significant and comprehensive growth in the Tulsa area over the next few years, the organization said.

Since its founding in 2020, TIL said the nonprofit has successfully led efforts to build momentum toward Tulsa’s inclusive innovation economy.

With significant support from the George Kaiser Family Foundation, TIL offers $10,000 in grants and additional benefits to 36 Degrees North, a basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, and eligible remote workers who relocate We have partnered with Tulsa Remote, a year-long program to Go to Tulsa and work from Tulsa.

The TIL report identifies areas for improvement and presents four action items for monitoring, evaluating, and learning from TIL’s efforts to ensure lasting impact for years to come. I’m here.

TIL is committed to making the Tulsa area even more successful, further promoting an inclusive workforce, and focusing on becoming a world leader in the technology industry, making a difference for Tulsa residents and beyond. impact, the organization said in its release of the report.

This great progress is thanks to the hard work of the TIL team, the dedication of our partners, and the tremendous support from the Tulsa community. We are encouraged by the projected impact and are now focused on implementation to ensure we achieve the outcomes our efforts are designed to produce, said Lara. said Mr.

be interested?Click here to find out how to get a tech job

Nicholas Lara, founder and managing director of the Tulsa Innovation Lab, said there are opportunities for those interested in different areas of the tech field.

He said that high school graduates looking to enter the tech industry without a bachelor’s degree should “consider the Cyber ​​Skills Center at Tulsa Community College.”

For college students, an internship is the best way to get admission, he said.

For others, “There are always lots of events going on in the city, open to the public. If you’re interested, go to one of those events. You’ll meet some great people.” Doing interesting and fun things…

“See what resonates with you. I think networking, being an active citizen and community member can be very beneficial,” Lara said.

