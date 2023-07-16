Mentech Partners with Chinese Cycling Team to Sponsor Xe1 Smartwatch





– The company is looking for local agents and distributors worldwide and is willing to work with sports influencers to expand its global reach.

BEIJING, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mentech Innovation (“Mentech” or the “Company”), a pioneering technology brand focused on outdoor solutions, is pleased to announce the official sponsorship of the Chinese Cycling Team and its We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with the China Cycling Association as an official smartwatch partner.

Global Distributor Wanted Mentech announces official sponsorship of the Chinese Cycling Team.

“We aim to bring technical and experiential innovation to cycling through continuous research and development of new product lines,” said Yang Xianjin, Chairman of Mentech. “We are also committed to promoting low-carbon lifestyles and well-being of the general public.”

As part of the sponsorship, Mentec will provide the Chinese national cycling team with outdoor sportswear, including its Xe1 smartwatch, a wearable accessory designed to meet the diverse needs of outdoor enthusiasts and athletes across different scenarios. We provide environmentally friendly products and equipment.

The Xe1 smartwatch is ideal for outdoor athletes as it provides real-time data on environmental conditions, comprehensive exercise tracking and personalized sports guidance.

Additionally, this smartwatch revolutionizes outdoor exploration with its advanced 4-point positioning system that provides real-time location tracking and trajectory analysis. By integrating GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou technologies, the Xe1 smartwatch ensures accurate location data, allowing riders to confidently tackle new trails without fear of getting lost.

Meanwhile, the smartwatch utilizes a photoplethysmograph (PPG) optical heart rate sensor for detection, enabling extensive health monitoring by tracking heart rate and blood oxygen levels throughout the day. It provides athletes with valuable insight into how their workouts affect their bodies, making it an essential tool for optimizing their training sessions.

Having established itself as a global leader in wearable technology, Mentek is actively seeking partnerships with watch distributors and distributors around the world to expand its global footprint and bring cutting-edge products to new markets. We aim to introduce you to (See https://store.mentech.com/pages/dealer for details)

Meanwhile, in line with its commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, Mentec is also actively involved in sponsoring a wide range of sporting events, including marathons, bicycle races, car racing competitions, golf championships, ski events, and more. increase.

In addition, Mentech recognizes the power of influencers to shape consumer opinion and is open to collaborating with individuals passionate about fitness and sports, including professional athletes, sports bloggers and outdoor bloggers. (See https://store.mentech.com/pages/affiliates for details.)

