Researchers Unveil Transparent Optical Imager with Near-Infrared Sensitivity and Touchless Interface





a, Schematic of a large area of ​​1616 visually transparent NIR-sensitive OPD arrays (imagers) placed in front of a laptop display. b. Schematic of a touchless user interface demo using a NIR-emitting penlight. c, Photograph of a touchless user interface demonstration using a NIR-emitting penlight. d, Schematic of a large-area 1616 visually transparent NIR-sensitive OPD array (imager) with integrated NIR LEDs placed in front of a laptop display. e, Schematic of a touchless user interface demo using gesture recognition of reflected His NIR light. f, Photograph of a touchless user interface demo using reflected near-infrared light gesture recognition. Credit: Nature Electronics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41928-023-00970-8

Most existing devices are haptically operated via touch screens or mice, remote controls, keyboards, and other devices. However, some engineers are trying to introduce alternative interfaces that do not require the user to touch anything, as they may be more hygienic.

Past research has shown, for example, that smartphones, for example, are often touched but rarely cleaned, so they are dirtier and have more bacteria than the average toilet. A touchless interface allows users to interact with the device without touching it, which is more likely to limit the amount of bacteria that accumulates on the device.

Researchers from the Netherlands Organization for Applied Sciences, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Eindhoven University of Technology and imec recently introduced a new optical imager with near-infrared sensitivity that can support touchless operation. Introduced in a Nature Electronics paper, the imager can be applied on top of the displays of a variety of devices, ultimately allowing the user to control the device using gestures or a penlight (i.e. a pen that acts as a flashlight). You can operate it.

Many touchless user interfaces proposed in recent years allow users to control devices using hand gestures. These interfaces typically rely on the use of near-infrared cameras, cameras that can accurately sense the environment in low light conditions.

Some of these systems can recognize gestures effectively, but often have a limited field of view and strict calibration requirements. Researchers at the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Researchers and their colleagues set out to develop an optical imager that could overcome these limitations and could be easily integrated with commercial displays.

“We report a touchless user interface that can be used above a display based on a visually transparent near-infrared sensitive organic photodetector array,” said Takeshi Kamijo, Albert JJM Van In their paper, Bremen et al. “Optical transparency is achieved by using a printed copper grid as the bottom transparent conductive electrode and an array of patterned organic photodetector sub-pixels.”

The optical imager introduced by Kamijou and Bremen appears transparent to the human eye. It can also be easily installed in front of conventional, widely available displays, greatly improving field of view and positional accuracy.

In initial tests, the imager performed very well in detecting movement and changes in the environment with high accuracy. The researchers also integrated this into a typical laptop display and showed that it could interact with the laptop both gesture-based and penlight-based.

“We used electro-optical modeling to optimize the image sensor design to achieve a light detection rate of about 1012 Jones at 850 nm and a high visible light transmission of 70%,” Kamijo, Bremen and colleagues said in their paper. ing. “We have shown that this imager can be used as a penlight-controlled and gesture-controlled touchless user interface when combined with a commercial display.”

In the future, the new optical imagers created by this team of researchers may be further developed and manufactured at scale, enabling touchless interaction with various devices. Furthermore, it may prompt the creation of other promising devices that support gesture-based and penlight-based interfaces.

Further information: Takeshi Kamijo et al., Touchless user interface based on near-infrared sensitive transparent optical imager, Nature Electronics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41928-023-00970-8

2023 Science X Network

Quote: Researchers Introduce Transparent Optical Imager with Near-Infrared Sensitivity and Touchless Interface (July 15, 2023), https://techxplore.com/news/2023-07-transparent-optical -imager-near-infrared- acquired on July 16, 2023 from Sensitivity.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal study and research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2023-07-transparent-optical-imager-near-infrared-sensitivity.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos