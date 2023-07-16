7 Advantages and Disadvantages of ICT in Education





The properties of new technologies offer the potential to develop new teaching and learning methods and transform traditional educational models. Today, as a result of the digital transformation of education, the traditional teaching from teacher to student is losing its relevance.

In this context, digital tools have become a fundamental support for educational professionals. Digital tools allow us to store, process and share all our teaching materials across multiple electronic devices, as well as create new content in more engaging ways.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the advent of ICT in education has been defined as unrestricted access to resources and information, great support for teachers, and improved quality of student learning.

What educational resources will ICT bring to the classroom?

The digitization effort has transformed educational resources, placing greater emphasis on dynamism and interaction with the student’s subject matter. The use of simultaneous presentations, videos, applications, and didactic images increases student involvement in the teaching process, as the student is the protagonist, not the teacher, as dictated by traditional explanatory methodologies. Teaching becomes easier.

Thanks to information and communication technology, schools have new sources and resources at their disposal, allowing both students and teachers to ask questions at their fingertips. At the same time, you can access communication channels and interactive applications such as chats and forums that complement other tools such as email, word processors and image editors.

Benefits of ICT in Education

New technological tools not only bring innovation to the academic center, but also other aspects to consider such as speeding up information transfer, increasing student interest and automating processes.

Improves concentration and comprehension. Activities conducted through digital and interactive tools help students focus, absorb concepts faster, and enhance learning. This type of tool engages students in more hands-on learning with the aim of reinforcing what they have learned. Promote student flexibility and autonomy. New technology encourages student self-directed learning. By incorporating digital alternatives such as online courses, each student can learn at their own pace, optimizing their time and resources, thanks to the flexibility afforded by digitization and connectivity. It encourages critical thinking. The diverse sources of information provided by technology bring new perspectives to students. In this way, information and communication technology facilitates discussion and acceptance of the opinions of others. In addition, exchanging ideas allows students to learn about different cultures. Facilitate communication between teachers and students. The entire educational community has instant access to the same resources. In this way, digital tools enable direct and immediate interaction without the need for physical presence. This was especially important during the stay-at-home period we experienced during the 2020 health crisis. Improve classroom productivity and collaboration. New technologies in the classroom, especially those that enable access to online content, improve learning productivity by optimizing teaching time. And because of connectivity, new teaching methods encourage collaboration. It inspires motivation. Bringing technology into the classroom is a quick, practical technique that motivates students and stimulates their learning of new concepts. Digital tools are the everyday communication support of the new generation, so they are easy to work with in this environment. We embrace new ways of learning. Another advantage of her ICT in education is that it enables teachers to adopt new teaching methodologies, thus improving academic performance and promoting classroom vitality. Moreover, their use implies the development of the digital skills needed to circumvent the digital divide.Disadvantages of ICT in education

Technology isn’t perfect. While it offers many benefits for education, it also has some drawbacks to consider.

Distraction and lack of attention. Digitization means having unlimited access to multiple resources and sources such as web pages, social networks, chats, etc., thus diverting attention from the subject matter. excessive shock. Excessive and inappropriate use can lead students into compulsive relationships with technology, resulting in loss of control over consumption, which in turn adversely affects students’ health, social, family and academic lives. may give. It slows down the development of other skills. The prevalence of digitization in academic institutions can invalidate practices such as writing, public speaking, and reasoning. This is demonstrated in a recent study conducted by the University of California. The report details that the new generation’s social skills are based in a digital environment, so direct personal communication can be affected. Consumption of false information. Much of the information available on the Internet is false or incomplete. This fact has a direct impact on a student’s media literacy, especially at the ESO educational stage, as half of the students do not know how to spot false news, according to a study by the Carlos III University of Madrid. . Theft of personal data. A lack of knowledge about the dangers of cybercrime can lead to unintentional exposure of student data, for example by sharing photos with strangers, especially if they are underage. Reduce contact with people. With the introduction of new technologies, the learning process becomes more distant and less physical relationships with teachers and classmates. As a result, reduced contact with people can create a sense of isolation and hinder a student’s personal growth. It amplifies bullying. It’s a complex subject to deal with and one of the biggest risks is bullying. Lack of physical contact can lead to loss of assertiveness and misuse of online tools and platforms, which can lead to situations of digital bullying.

