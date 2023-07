Tech of the Week: Apple Shows Another Side of iOS 17

Earlier this week, Apple released the public beta of iOS 17, the upcoming version of its operating system for iPhones /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-apple-ios-17-chandrayaan-3-nothing-phone -111689359070680.html 111689359070680 Story

Let’s take a look at what made the news in the world of science and technology this week.

Apple gives an overview of iOS 17: Earlier this week, Apple released the public beta of iOS 17, the upcoming version of its operating system for iPhones. iOS 17 is coming with tons of new features including StandBy mode, NameDrop, new widgets, more updates to the Phone, Messages and FaceTime apps. Mint reports that users who have signed up for the public beta test of the latest iOS update will be able to use iOS 17 features on their iPhones for now. According to Apple’s website, another interesting feature in iOS 17 will allow users to record a video or voice message when they miss his FaceTime call. When iOS 17 is finally released in September, users are expected to enjoy many other features to enhance accessibility and improve the user interface.

This photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows the Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan 3 as it launches from Sriharikota, India. (Associated Press)

Chandrayaan 3 Launches as Isro Reaches the Moon Islo) marked another important milestone. The successor mission to Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, aims to demonstrate end-to-end capabilities for safe lunar landing and lunar locomotion. The mission is also expected to help Isros plan future interplanetary missions. Unlike its predecessor, Chandrayaan 3 will have a propulsion module, lander and lunar rover. The rover is expected to reach the moon by the end of August, after which the most important descent to the lunar surface will begin. Read more about the start and evolution of India’s lunar missions.

The new Nothing Phone (2) is available in both white and dark grey. (none)

Nothing Phone (2) captures everyone’s imagination: On July 11th, Nothing announced the Phone (2), its long-awaited second generation flagship Android smartphone. The London-based consumer electronics company, founded by OnePlus founder Karl Pei, made headlines in 2022 with his Nothing Phone(1). Its successor is already attracting attention everywhere, given the reaction and early reviews. The Nothing Phone (2) features a new glyph interface on the back that gives users at-a-glance access to key information, minimizing on-screen interaction. The phone also comes with a revamped Nothing OS 2.0 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. It comes with a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for lifelike photography and a 6.7 inch OLED display with LTPO. In India, the phone (2) is available in both white and dark gray with the following variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB in dark gray (44,999), 12GB/256GB in both colors (49,999), and 12GB /512GB (54,999).

