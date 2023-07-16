Technology-driven sustainability is attracting young, purposeful talent.





A recent KPMG survey highlights how Gen Z values ​​sustainability in their job choices and the challenges organizations face in attracting green talent. A recent study conducted by KPMG revealed the preferences of the next generation when it comes to choosing an employer. The study, released in January 2023, found that a significant portion of Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2010) would decline a job offer if they did not meet a company’s sustainability credentials. became clear. This shows that competitive salaries and career progression are no longer the sole determinants of the ideal job. As manufacturers continue to strive to adopt more sustainable practices, how can organizations attract this new generation of environmentally conscious talent? Sustainability at Sandvik Coromant and EHS Director Patrick Eulenius delves deeper into the issue.

According to KPMG research, individuals between the ages of 25 and 34 (55%) were most likely to value an employer’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. This sentiment was also shared by her 51% of respondents aged 18-24. Furthermore, he admitted that one in five of her participants had turned down job offers because the company did not align with her values ​​regarding their ESG efforts, a figure higher than her three. increased to 1 person. Between the ages of 18 and 24.

Is Manufacturing Ready to Attract Green Talent? Deloitte’s 2021 report, Sustainable Manufacturing: From Vision to Action, finds that big changes are underway in the industry and that a shift in mindset is needed. suggesting that it is necessary. The report predicts that growth trends such as smart factories and digitized supply networks will accelerate. His robust ESG strategy has become critical to both bottom line and employee satisfaction. Can manufacturing achieve both goals?

Clarity and transparency are paramount when communicating your sustainability goals. Companies should share sustainability policies while preventing greenwashing, which advertises itself as being environmentally friendly without making any real effort to minimize its impact on the environment. It is essential for organizations, especially those in the manufacturing industry, to clearly communicate their goals and demonstrate their commitment to achieving them.

The sustainability challenge is evolving rapidly and organizations may feel pressure to keep stakeholders updated on progress. Maintaining a clear narrative is important to avoid getting lost in the noise. When communicating sustainability externally, it is best to present a simplified, coherent and credible story.

Sustainable change does not follow a one-size-fits-all approach. For example, a retail business and a machine shop probably have different needs and strategies. Ideally, sustainability efforts should target areas that directly improve an organization’s position in the market. Sandvik Coromant, for example, specializes in developing innovations in metal cutting. Recognizing the need to make the sector more sustainable, the company introduced the Resilient Carbide Recycling Program, allowing customers to sell their used tools back to Sandvik Coromant for recycling. In addition, the company offers a tool reconditioning service that restores worn but still usable tools to their original condition. These efforts are in line with Sandvik Coromant’s sustainability goal of achieving more than 90% circularity by 2030.

Aligning sustainability goals with a company’s core business model ensures its alignment and establishes a strong link between a company’s identity and behavior. Maintaining this narrative in external communications, especially when recruiting new employees, demonstrates that the company understands its impact on the world and is consistently committed to sustainability. It will be.

Having a consistent sustainability strategy is important, but substantiating the story with scientific evidence is just as important. This is of particular value to those working in science, technology, manufacturing, and engineering (STEM) fields. Science-based models bring credibility to sustainability claims. One such model is the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a global partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). SBTi sets the standard for corporate emission reduction targets and encourages companies to set science-based net-zero targets aligned with his 1.5C future.

Evidence of science-based targets indicates that companies are committed to improving their sustainability credentials. According to SBTi research, 79% of business executives report improved brand reputation as one of the most important business benefits of engaging in science-based goals. More than 5,000 companies representing more than one-third of the market capitalization of the global economy are registered with SBTi. Sandvik, including Sandvik Coromant, will join in 2022. As part of its commitment to the environment, Sandvik Coromant aims to halve the carbon footprint of its operations and is actively working with stakeholders, partners and suppliers to reduce the organization’s total carbon footprint. are involved.

Younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials have grown up in an era of heightened awareness of their impact on the global environment. They prioritize sustainability and have a desire to make a difference. Ultimately, sustainable businesses are seen as forward-thinking and adaptable to future challenges. Attracting talent who share these values ​​is a mutually beneficial relationship. As KPMG’s research suggests, companies demonstrating clear, consistent and sustainable credentials will attract the next generation of green talent. Similarly, companies that attract talent interested in sustainable business practices will benefit from a workforce they have actively invested in.

