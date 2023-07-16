Le Clu3 Introduces NFT-Based Loyalty Benefits to Private Banking





Crédit Agricourse, the global wealth management arm of major French bank Indosuez, has launched Le Clue 3, a private NFT-driven membership club for high-end clients, a world first in private banking.

Le Clu3 was created by Sia Partners digital design agency SiaXperience in collaboration with French Web3 platform METAV.RS.

According to Simon Foucher, co-founder and CEO of METAV.RS, such a loyalty program model has recently become the method of fashion brands such as Adidas, Lacoste and Louis Vuitton, but the purpose here is to , is to build a strong community for the next generation. Generation customers for wealth management.

Gmoney in Paris: How emerging tech is redefining luxury fashion

As Indosuez chief innovation officer Lydie Percier explained last month at an event hosted by Seer Partners at its Paris headquarters, the target audience is investors and newly minted crypto entrepreneurs, including: He is said to be the descendant of the tech-savvy super-rich.

The service will consist of Genesis Soulbound NFTs for members, enabling token-gated access to secret sections of the Indosuez website, said Clement Foucher, co-founder and chief growth officer at METAV.RS. told Decrypt. Soulbound tokens cannot be sold or transferred once minted. In other words, it will be locked in that wallet.

The creators of Le Clu3 have negotiated with several luxury partner brands that ownership will bring rewards “money can’t buy” and unique and unprecedented experiences.

While this is the nature of private banking and the names of these partner brands remain secret, Foucher confirmed that the perks are related to the VIP treatment brands have in store for their top clients. .

When it comes to brands, he emphasized that it is important to ensure the quality of the audience.

Imagine the value of luxury brands having access to this type of high-level clientele, he continued, adding that it would also be a two-way street in terms of recruiting more of this type of client into the wealth management sector. rice field.

story continues

Screenshot of the Le Clu3 portal. Image: Le Clu3

A 2023 LMVH Innovation Award finalist, the METAV.RS white label solution enables brands to centrally manage their Web3 strategy. Clients include Oetker Group, Stellantis, Westfield, Renault and Michelin, in addition to Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH itself, to renew viewing through tokenization, loyalty programs and immersive experiences. We support acquisition of person.

The French company was also involved in dropping a limited-edition luxury token for the Le Bristol hotel in Paris earlier this year.

The fact that tokens are soul bound and non-transferable is paramount to addressing the high security aspects of private banking.

This will ensure that the owner is a customer of the bank and that the token will not end up in a non-customer’s wallet, Foucher said.

Latest NFT Trends: Using Loans with Rolex

Notably, Louis Vuitton’s own Web3 VIA program’s Genesis Token, launched last month, also had a combined soul. According to Foucher, this approach is suitable for club establishment as it guarantees the quality of the audience.

Le Clu3 tokens are minted on Polygon, the Ethereum scaling network, and can be held in both regular and cloud-based wallets. Following Indosuez’s bespoke approach, users’ wallets are automatically configured as needed, removing barriers to entry and ensuring a seamless onboarding process.

In the future, additional soul trap tokens will be created for participants in upcoming events as part of Le Clu3’s ongoing program. According to her partner at SiaXperience, Agathe Malinas, this is the beginning of a long-term story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/le-clu3-brings-nft-based-194905910.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos