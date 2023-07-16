AccYouRate establishes data analytics center in Israel





European smart t-shirt developer AccYouRate announced Sunday that it will set up an Israel-based data analytics center.

The new center will utilize AI technologies such as machine learning and deep learning to analyze the vast amount of big data collected from AccYouRate’s wearable devices. The ultimate goal is to derive meaningful patterns and correlations from data, enabling the development of personalized medical strategies, preventive health alerts and innovative medical interventions.

“The establishment of AccYouRate AI represents our commitment to revolutionize healthcare through advanced data analytics and AI. We are determined to unlock valuable insights,” explained Dr. Amir Toren, director and executive of the company, who will lead the new center.

“By expanding our capabilities, we aim to introduce attractive designs, comfortable and functional wearables, monitor vital body signs through proprietary algorithms, and present insights through user-friendly dashboards. I will,” he said.

What does technology company AccYouRate do?

AccYouRate is known for its unique smart t-shirt, a wearable device that can continuously monitor vital signs in real time. The textile shirt incorporates e-textile technology and conductive polymer sensors to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence, big data and a 5G-based central unit. The device provides real-time online monitoring of 7 vital signals including ECG, heart rate, breathing pattern and depth, body temperature, movement, GPS and body position for fall warning.

The establishment of this center in Tel Aviv highlights the country’s recognized prowess and innovative capacity in the field of advanced technology. AccYouRate’s move further cements Israel’s reputation as a destination for advances in data analytics and management.

AccYouRate is not the only technology company to recently set up a data center in Israel. Other companies making such efforts include tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon, and a Japanese monolith that announced late last year that it would open a new center for data and security research and development in Tel Aviv. Includes Fujitsu Limited.

“As one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, Israel offers Fujitsu a unique concentration of talent and a supportive environment to foster innovation,” said Vivek Mahajan, CTO of Fujitsu Limited. I look forward to recruiting more local researchers in the future.” “He joins our team in Tel Aviv. We expect the new team in Israel to play a central role in leading the development of Fujitsu’s future AI and security technologies in collaboration with our global research network.” doing.”

