Meituan has become another super app by adding games and ebooks to platforms like Yelp





As domestic competition intensifies and innovation in mobile technology wanes, a common trend among domestic internet companies to pack more features into their apps has led to the birth of a number of super apps.

Meituan mainly focuses on local lifestyle services and has recently incorporated games and other digital entertainment services into its app. The Chinese food delivery and local services giant has introduced a gateway to Genshin within its Meituan app. When a player clicks on the game logo, he can instantly play Genshin Impact within the Meituan app through cloud his game without downloading the game. Meituan also has a gaming platform called “Meituan Games”, which mainly drives Meituan’s core business Internet his traffic and user base. However, the platform was primarily focused on introducing casual mini-games similar to WeChat mini-games.

In addition, the Meituan app has also launched services such as novel bookstores and short videos. In 2021, Meituan will begin testing a “short video” feature focused on content related to product recommendations. The entrance to this feature is in the menu on the home page of the Meituan app. As micro TV dramas became more well-known among internet users, the short video feature of Meituan app was expanded to watch TV dramas, which mainly featured a collection of short drama content. Meanwhile, the novel feature was launched last year on the Meituan app, with content provided by platforms such as popular online literature platforms Qidian and Zongheng.

It’s great to see an app that initially offered its users group-buying, food delivery, and local lifestyle services is now competing with platforms like Douyin (TikTok) and Tencent’s gaming unit. It’s amazing. Meituan’s expansion into the short video and entertainment space demonstrates the company’s ambition to diversify its offerings and capture a larger share of users’ attention and engagement. The move will allow Meituan to leverage its existing user base to offer additional entertainment options, improve user retention and attract new users who may be interested in these features. There is a possibility.

However, users may be more inclined to play games on WeChat or shop on Douyin than express interest in playing games or watching videos on the Meituan app. This is because apps such as WeChat and Douyin have strong social and content attributes, while Meituan apps are primarily utility-focused applications.

At the same time, ByteDance is building more functionality into Douyin by launching an online supermarket feature within the app. By integrating the supermarket functionality, ByteDance aims to provide users with a seamless shopping experience directly within the app, allowing them to browse and purchase products without leaving the platform.

ByteDance has positioned Douyin Supermarket as a self-operated e-commerce business aimed at competing with Tmall Supermarket and JD Supermarket. Douyin Supermarket represents another strategic move for ByteDance in the e-commerce ecosystem, following the success of live-streaming sales and the establishment of an e-commerce platform.

With the aim of attracting more small and medium-sized online businesses to Douyin, Douyin e-commerce has been actively launching popular products with lower prices since the beginning of this year and recruiting many industry service providers.

The model of creating independent apps for specific functions may not be suitable for Chinese internet companies in the current situation.

ByteDance, also known as the “app factory,” has faced challenges with some of the apps it launched in recent years. Applications such as “Douyin Hezi,” “Shi Qu,” and “Ke Song” struggled to garner significant attention and did not achieve the same level of success as ByteDance’s other products.

Slowing economic growth in China and depleted internet traffic are the reasons behind the failure of several standalone apps. ByteDance’s glorious moments of churning out popular apps came in 2017 and 2018, coinciding with the end of his internet penetration on mobile in China.

When traffic dries up, apps often need help to overcome the early stages. Rising user acquisition costs and relatively low success rates have made the return on investment in independent apps very unattractive for Chinese internet companies.

Competition in China’s internet space is fierce, with numerous apps vying for users’ attention. By extending the functionality and product offerings of existing apps, companies such as ByteDance and Meituan can strengthen their market position and compete more effectively with other players without having to develop new apps from scratch. increase.

