Bringing humanity and technology together to solve real-world enterprise problems

We have experienced many things in the last few years, such as COVID-19, inflation, natural disasters, and war. They all affect the global economy.

Add to this the surge in consumer demand, labor shortages and supply chain issues. And it’s easy to understand that the manufacturing industry will continue to face challenges to this day in 2023, said Shilpa Prasad, director of new business at LG, during a session at this week’s Transform 2023 event.

In a hearth conversation with Sukwu Lee, Corporate Senior Vice President of Innovation at LG Electronics and Head of the LG NOVA Incubator, Prasad discusses how to use new technology and apply it in everyday life. He talked about the challenge of turning work styles into opportunities.

LG NOVA is the North American innovation arm of LG Electronics, with annual sales of 20 million devices of all kinds. Overall, LG is his $70 billion manufacturer and he is one of the world’s largest manufacturers with 128 factories and his 85,000 employees. These factories already have robotics and automation in place, and the company is evaluating how artificial intelligence can further assist with that.

Prasad said the company needs to look at the products and processes in these factories, but at the same time it needs to put its employees and the people it employs at the forefront.

She said she is always looking at how technology can play an important role in addressing this problem, especially how generative AI can be applied.

In 2017, LG Electronics introduced the Q platform, which uses computer vision and AI to detect product defects. This will help the company achieve its key performance indicators for production, including its Clarksville, Tennessee plant. Robots can efficiently handle many automated tasks on assembly lines. LG also continues to leverage AI to streamline operations and test decision-making at each stage, Rhee said.

Sokwoo Rhee is the Corporate Senior Vice President of Innovation at LG Electronics and the head of the LG NOVA Incubator.

That in itself is a great value for a company like ours, he said.

Whether inside the factory or inside the LG NOVA incubator, the company must work with all stakeholders, including start-ups, investors and large corporate partners. The goal is not to lock the expertise available through AI to some server. It’s about leveraging it where it’s needed.

Prasad said they were looking day after day for new technologies and trying to explore this area not only in manufacturing but also in the factory floor. Whether it is sustainability, worker assistance, product design, or simply processing plant analytics, there are many applications for generative AI, and all of them are on the horizon.

She added, “Everyone was seeing this explosion of technology and application of technology.” I wish I had a way to prove my success to the audience today. From a trend perspective, I think it was a little too early.

When it comes to workforce, it’s hard to be able to do more. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that every day 10,000 people turn 65. Baby boomers are headed toward retirement, and by 2030 all of them will reach her 65th birthday. This will create a gap in the workforce, especially on factory floors, as skilled people leave. How do new employees learn how to work?

Prasad said the workplace itself is a new generation. they are geners. They hope that new technology can actually help address this gap, rather than the old ways of learning new skills side by side.

To make training more intuitive, exponential technologies such as generative AI must be combined with augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technologies. Mr. Prasad asked Mr. Lee how he would deal with this challenge.

This is a really great question. So, in addition to all that I just said, the world is changing faster than ever before. In short, the pace of change in the industry and technology is about to accelerate exponentially every year, Lee said. What this means, from an employee’s perspective, is that they sometimes need to adapt or switch skill sets more quickly than they used to.

LG has 85,000 employees in 128 factories.

It’s clear that the manufacturing industry of 50 years ago, where people learned a skill and used it until they retired, probably won’t happen again. Businesses should consider the role of technology, AI, and reskilling their workforce. Large companies and small businesses alike need governments to get involved.

There will be issues around that. There will be a huge market and it will affect the quality of life of many people. These are things to consider, Lee said.

Prasad said his conversations with factory workers show that people want to spend more time with their families and do really fun things. They want to engage with companies that are exploring the future of manufacturing. It will be a long process.

In the short term, Prasad believes generative AI will likely help transfer data in interactions between machines and humans, as well as provide cybersecurity in factories.

He said there is a trade-off between openness and increased access to data and cybersecurity and privacy concerns. This is an ongoing issue and will become increasingly important. This point cannot be overemphasized.

