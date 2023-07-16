DOE Heliostat Award Deadline is August 31st





The Made in America Heliostat Award is a $3 million competition designed to accelerate innovation through the design, development and demonstration of key heliostat components. A heliostat is a device that tracks the sun and tilts mirrors to reflect sunlight towards a receiver.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) develops new components such as heliostat support structures, mirror facets, and radio control systems to reduce costs and improve heliostat performance and reliability. I aim to make Reducing the cost of heliostats supports the goals of achieving a decarbonized energy sector by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050. This will require the introduction of flexible and deployable power generation and energy storage technologies, such as solar thermal power (CSP) and thermal power concentration. Energy storage and high temperature process heat.

The Heliostat Awards are based on the Heliostat Consortium’s research and the Department of Energy’s roadmap for expanding heliostat production and deployment in the United States.

Overview This award is open to individuals, private companies, and non-federal agencies (states, counties, tribes, local governments, academic institutions, etc.). Competitors are encouraged to form diverse, multidisciplinary teams when developing concepts.

Competitors drive innovation from concept to prototype on an accelerated schedule of less than 18 months while participating in escalating challenges.

Phase 1 Concept Encourage the creation of a team with a credible concept of technology that supports the advancement of heliostat technology. Phase 2 Design Phase 1 component design and modeling. Build a Phase 3 evaluation prototype, perform initial testing of Phase 2 components, and select up to three winners in this award competition for technical innovation and credible concepts that support the advancement of heliostat technology. , with a total prize of $3,000,000. Participants can win up to $580,000 in cash through his three phases of the prize contest.

TimelineDOE announced the awards on April 25, 2023. Concept: Phase 1 will start on June 1, 2023, submission deadline is August 31, 2023. Semi-finalists will be announced in October 2023. Design: Phase 2 will begin in November 2023 and finalists will be announced in March 2024. Evaluation: Phase 3 will start in April 2024 and winners will be announced in October 2024. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Sign up to participate on Herox by August 31, 2023. Download the Heliostat Prize Rules. Join American. Made Network. If you have any questions about the prize, please email [email protected]. See SETO’s other American-Made Challenges. Learn more about SETO’s open fundraising opportunities. The American-Made Heliostat Awards are part of the American-Made Challenges and are administered by. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.solarpaces.org/doe-heliostat-prize-submissions-due-aug-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos