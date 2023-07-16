Google Releases Cloud SQL Enterprise Plus for MySQL and PostgreSQL





Google Cloud recently announced Cloud SQL Enterprise Plus editions for its managed database services MySQL and PostgreSQL. New editions offer performance optimizations for read and write operations, improved machine types and configurations, and an integrated SSD-backed data cache option.

Cloud SQL Enterprise Plus edition for MySQL delivers up to 3x read throughput and up to 2x write latency improvement over existing Cloud SQL, according to cloud providers. In addition, new options reduce downtime for maintenance activities and offer 35-day log retention to meet compliance requirements. Andi Gutmans, vice president of engineering for Google Cloud Databases, highlights the benefits of the new configurable data cache:

The data cache leverages flash memory as a way to transparently scale caches based on DRAM to reduce read latency, improve throughput, and scale to larger data sets. Additionally, software optimizations reduce transaction commit latency by up to 2x and improve write throughput by up to 2x, making Cloud SQL the perfect destination for the most demanding MySQL workloads.

Data caching is only available for MySQL engines. Cloud SQL Enterprise Plus offers a 99.99% availability SLA, including maintenance, with planned downtime reduced to less than 10 seconds.

Cloud SQL supports up to 96 CPUs and 624 GB memory in the Enterprise edition, and up to 128 CPUs and 864 GB memory in the new Enterprise Plus edition. Prices vary by region. Prices for new editions are on average 30% higher than existing ones, but Guttmans commented:

Enterprise Plus may not require provisioning instances of the same size, so the difference in cost will depend on your workload. Therefore, we recommend that you understand the cost differences and benchmark with a representative workload.

As part of the announcement, the cloud provider renamed its existing version of Cloud SQL to Cloud SQL Enterprise. While user abhigm emphasizes on Reddit that he has no built-in proxy or connection pooler, user OnTheGoTrades comments:

nice. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to upgrade to Enterprise Plus in just a few clicks. It looks like I need to go from Enterprise to Enterprise Plus completely.

Currently, migrating existing databases to Cloud SQL Enterprise Plus edition requires using the Database Migration Service, but in the future an in-place upgrade option will be available. The new edition is accessible in select regions such as Iowa, South Carolina, Belgium, Taiwan and Singapore.

Cloud SQL isn’t the only option for running PostgreSQL databases on Google Cloud, and AlloyDB for PostgreSQL is also a managed option for enterprises.

The cloud provider plans to release a version of Cloud SQL Enterprise Plus for SQL Server at a later stage.

