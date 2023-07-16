



The ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect setting to understand the real-time capabilities of generative artificial intelligence tools. We asked our bards to suggest the most popular deals in our ongoing Prime Day sale. And here are the responses we received:

Mobile Phones: Great deals on smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for Rs. 69,999 rupees (initially 1,09,999 rupees), iPhone 13 Pro is 1,099,999 rupees. 79,999 (originally Rs. 99,999).

These are clearly part of a great Prime Day sale, but Bard got the pricing completely wrong. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is listed for Rs 94,999, which is much higher than the bard’s asking price. Similarly, the iPhone 13 is also priced incorrectly, currently listed for less than Rs 70,000 on Amazon, and even the iPhone 14 is available for Rs 66,999, which is really worth considering.

Laptops: There are also some great deals on laptops from brands such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo. For example, the Dell XPS 13 is available for $2000. 64,990 rupees (originally 89,990 rupees), HP Specter x360 64,990 rupees (originally 89,990 rupees). 89,990 (originally Rs 1,19,990).

The Dell XPS 13 is on sale as part of the Prime Day sale but you will never get it for Rs 64,990 and you will have to spend at least $100k to get the Dell XPS and the same is true for the HP Specter x360.

TVs: You’ll also find deals on TVs from brands such as Sony, Samsung, and LG. For example, a Sony Bravia X80J 55 inch TV is available to him for ¥2000. Rs 69,990 (originally Rs 89,990), Samsung 55-inch AU8000 4K TV Rs 69,990 (originally Rs 89,990). 49,999 (originally Rs. 64,999).

The Smart TV proposal doesn’t get much better than this. The Sony Bravia X80J 55 inch is priced at Rs 1,19,990 which is definitely a good price for a 4K OLED smart TV. The Samsung AU8000 is also listed at a slightly higher price than Bard’s offer.

Amazon Devices: Of course, you’ll also find some great deals on Amazon devices like the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle. For example, Echo Dot with Clock is available for Rs. 2,499 rupees (originally 3,499 rupees), Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2,499 rupees (originally 3,499 rupees). 3,499 (originally Rs. 5,999).

Also, the Echo Dot watch is priced incorrectly, displaying a price of Rs 4,499. However, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is priced right and can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 3,499.

Miscellaneous: You can also find other great deals on appliances, kitchenware, clothing, and more. For example, Philips airfryer is available for his 2000 yen. Rs 4,999 (originally Rs 6,999), L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Serum Rs 4,999 (originally Rs 6,999). 1,099 (initially Rs. 1,999). Finally, Bird also got the price of Philips Air Fryer wrong, which is available for Rs 6,999 and L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Serum is currently out of stock on Amazon.

These are just a few of the many great deals available on Amazon Prime Day in India. Be sure to check out our full selection of great deals before it ends!

