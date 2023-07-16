Google Doodle Celebrates Zarina Hashmi: Learn About the Artist From India | Latest News India





Indian-American artist and printmaker Zarina Hashmi was widely known for her involvement with the minimalist movement. She was born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on 16th July 1937 and Google decided to commemorate this day with her graffiti theme.

Indian-American artist Zarina Hashmi.

The tech titan paid tribute to the artist’s achievements on her 86th birthday on Sunday, sharing a short note about Hashmi’s life, work and contributions to the feminist movement.

Hashmi was recognized for her use of abstract and geometric shapes in her work to explore ideas about home, migration, borders and memory. “Zarina’s family were displaced during the 1947 partition and were forced to flee to Karachi, Pakistan after the partition,” Google said.

Moved to New York in 1977

At 21, she married a young diplomat and spent time in Bangkok, Paris and Japan, where she became deeply involved in art movements such as printmaking and modernism and abstraction. “Hashmi moved to New York City in 1977 and has become a strong advocate for women and artists of color,” the tech giant added. She also said she had the opportunity to participate in the feminist publication “Maverick Collective,” which examines themes from the perspectives of art, politics and social justice.

Later, she also taught at the New York Feminist Art Institute. Among her notable works, Hashmi co-curated an exhibition she held at the AIR Gallery in 1980 called Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of Third World Female Artists in the United States. . “This groundbreaking exhibition showcased the work of diverse artists and provided a space for women’s artists of color,” Google noted.

Hashmi is best known for her woodcut and intaglio works that combine semi-abstract images of the houses and cities in which she lived. In 2020, she left an important legacy that continues to be appreciated and pondered around the world.

A doodle is a temporary change to the Google logo on your home page to celebrate an important event or notable person.

