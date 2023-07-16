Google Doodle honors Indian-American artist Zarina Hashmi’s 86th birthday





Today, Google Doodle marks the birthday of influential Indian-American artist Zarina Hashmi, who would have turned 86 today. Designed by guest illustrator Tara Anand from New York, the doodle pays homage to Hashmi’s artistic style by incorporating her signature geometric, minimalist and abstract forms.

According to media reports, Hashmi was known for his fine sculptures, prints and drawings. In keeping with her minimalist movement, her artwork skillfully used abstract and geometric shapes to evoke deep spiritual experiences in the viewer.

Born in 1937 in the small Indian town of Aligarh, Zarina Hashmi had a contented childhood with four siblings until the partition of India. This tragic event forced Zarina, her family, and her countless others to emigrate to Karachi in emerging Pakistan.

At 21, Hashmi married a young diplomat and embarked on a journey around the world. During her travels to Bangkok, Paris, and Japan, she had the opportunity to explore the realm of printmaking and immerse herself in the influences of the modernist and abstract art movements.

In 1977, Zarina Hashmi emigrated extensively to New York City, where she emerged as a passionate advocate for women and women artists of color. She soon joined the Heresies Collective, a feminist magazine dedicated to exploring the intersections of politics, art and social justice.

Hashmi then took a professorship at the New York Feminist Art Institute, which aims to provide equal educational opportunities for female artists. In 1980, she helped co-curate an exhibition at AIR Gallery titled Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of American Third World Women Artists. The exhibition played a key role in introducing the artistic voices and perspectives of women artists from marginalized backgrounds.

Hashmi achieved great acclaim for her enchanting intaglios and woodcuts that skillfully incorporated semi-abstract depictions of the homes and cities in which she lived throughout her life.

Her identity as an Indian woman born under the Islamic faith, coupled with her formative years of constant physical activity, had a profound impact on her artistic expression. Remarkably, Hashmi’s artwork incorporates many visual elements inspired by Islamic religious ornamentation, characterized by precise geometry with immense aesthetic appeal. It is an academic pattern.

Zarina Hashmi’s early artworks, with their abstract and subtle geometric aesthetics, have been compared to prominent minimalists such as Sol LeWitt.

Her art continues to captivate audiences around the world, as evidenced by the permanent collections of prestigious institutions such as the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. increase. There are also several other prominent galleries.

These prestigious awards attest to the enduring appeal and importance of Hashmi’s artistic contributions.

Updated: Jul 16, 2023 8:17 AM IST

