Zarina Hashmi | Google Doodle Celebrates Indian-American Artist Zarina Hashmi’s 86th Birthday





Search engine giant Google on Sunday celebrated the 86th birthday of Indian-American artist and printmaker Zarina Hashmi, widely regarded as one of the most important artists associated with the minimalist movement, with a special graffiti. rice field.

Born on this day in 1937 in the small Indian town of Aligarh, Zarina’s family was forced to flee to Karachi in emerging Pakistan during the 1947 Divide and Conquer.

“Today’s doodle honors Indian-American artist and printmaker Zarina Hashmi…Illustrated by New York-based guest artist Tara Anand, this artwork is inspired by Hashmi’s home, emigration and It captures the use of minimalist abstract and geometric shapes to explore the concepts of , borders and memory,” the search engine said in the graffiti description.

At 21, Hashmi married a young diplomat and began traveling the world. According to Google, she spent time in Bangkok, Paris and Japan, where she immersed herself in printmaking and art movements such as modernism and abstraction.

She moved to New York City in 1977 and became a strong advocate for women and artists of color, teaching at the New York Feminist Art Institute, which provided equal educational opportunities for female artists.

In 1980, Hashmi co-curated an exhibition at the AIR Gallery titled Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of American Third World Female Artists. This groundbreaking exhibition showcased the work of diverse artists and provided space for women artists of color.

As part of the Minimalism art movement, Hashmi became internationally known for her striking woodcuts and intaglios that combined semi-abstract images of the houses and cities in which she lived.

People around the world continue to ponder Hashmi’s art in the permanent collections of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and other prominent galleries.

Hashmi died in London on April 25, 2020 at the age of 83 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Except for the headline, this article is unedited by The Telegraph Online staff and is published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/google-doodle-celebrates-indian-american-artist-zarina-hashmis-86th-birthday/cid/1952440 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos