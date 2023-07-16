Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Compact flagship comparison





The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a strong all-round flagship with great specs across the board, but it looks very similar to its predecessor and comes at a significantly higher price.

Powerful bespoke chipset Smooth 120Hz screen Too expensive for long-term software support Too similar to its predecessor Requires 108MP sensor

The Google Pixel 7 is a flagship bargain with an attractive price point and an impressive camera, but the 90Hz display and lack of a telephoto camera leave it feeling somewhat middling.

Great camera and software Distinctive design Attractive price versus 90Hz Display feels outdated No telephoto camera Chipset isn’t the most powerful

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 aren’t the best phones the two companies make, but they come close. Both are high-end handsets below their Pro and Ultra siblings, with relatively small screens.

As such, they naturally compete with each other. If you’re looking for a premium but not top-end Android smartphone, there’s a good chance you’ll consider both.

However, while these two phones have a lot in common, they also have a lot of differences, so check out how exactly they compare.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7: Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S23 price:

8GB / 128GB: $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,3498GB / 256GB: $859.99 / £899 / AU$1,449

Google Pixel 7 price:

8GB / 128GB: $599 / £599 / AU$9998GB / 256GB: $699 / £699 / AU$1,129

The Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy S23 have exactly the same storage and RAM configurations, so it’s easy to compare prices.

Both phones only come with 8GB of RAM at any given time, so the only choice that affects the price is how much storage you want: 128GB or 256GB.

Either way, you’ll be paying more for the Samsung Galaxy S23, as noted above. The phone costs $200/£250/AU$350 more than the comparable 128GB Pixel 7, and if you want the 256GB model, the Galaxy S23 is about $160/£200/AU more than the Pixel 7. $320 higher.

Google Pixel 7 has a bigger screen but a lower refresh rate (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

In any case, these are standard prices, but the Pixel 7, which launched in October 2022, is quite old and is often discounted now, while the Samsung Galaxy S23, which launched in February 2023, is still They tend to be at or near list price. So the price difference is often even greater in practice.

However, both phones are widely sold around the world, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding either one.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Design

The Google Pixel 7 certainly has the more distinctive look of these two phones, with a large metal camera visor that spans the width of the back. The Samsung Galaxy S23, on the other hand, has his trio of lenses in the top left corner and no noticeable housing around. .

Which look you prefer is subjective, and that’s the most obvious design difference, but it’s not the only one. Colors vary one by one, with the Pixel 7 colors being Obsidian, Lemongrass (pale green), or Snow, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors include Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Graphite, and Lime.

The weight and dimensions of these phones are also different, the Google Pixel 7 is 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm and 197 g while the Samsung Galaxy S23 is 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm and 168 g. That’s why Google phones are bigger, thicker, and heavier.

Galaxy S23 is more durable but less sharp (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

However, both phones have flat screens, punch-hole cameras in the top center of the display, IP68 water and dust resistance, aluminum frames, and glass backs.

The only difference is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 uses the tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the screen and back, while the Google Pixel 7 uses the slightly older and slightly degraded original Victus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED display, 425 pixels per inch, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

The Google Pixel 7, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with 416 pixels per inch, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

So the Galaxy S23 has a smaller screen and a slightly lower resolution, but a slightly higher pixel density, higher refresh rate, and higher peak brightness.

Google Pixel 7 is significantly cheaper (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

On paper, Samsung’s screen dominates unless you really need the Pixel 7’s extra 0.2 inches. In fact, that’s reflected in our reviewer’s experience, who rates the Galaxy S23’s screen at 4.5/5 and the Pixel 7 at his 3.5/. 5 – Refresh rate was the main issue with the latter.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Camera

Both Samsung and Google are known for making some of the best camera phones, and while neither are top choices, they still perform well.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera, offering 3x optical zoom. It also packs a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera, with optical image stabilization (OIS) on both the main and telephoto snappers.

The Pixel 7 has fewer cameras, with a 50MP f/1.9 main snapper and 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide on the back and a 10.8MP f/2.2 camera on the front. Also, OIS is only available on the main camera, and Google’s ultrawide has a slightly narrower field of view than Samsung’s, at 114-120 degrees.

The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has a rare ultra-wide selfie camera with a 92.8-degree field of view, whereas Samsung has a smaller field of view.

Samsung Galaxy S23 has more cameras (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

But in reality, both phones offer powerful image processing and, especially in the case of the Pixel 7, useful tools like Photo Unblur to sharpen shots and Magic Eraser to remove unwanted objects and people in a scene. and features that allow you to take impressive photos. .

We gave both camera settings a 4/5 rating in our review, but we’d say the Samsung Galaxy S23 is the better choice if you care about zoom shots, and the Pixel 7 has the edge otherwise. . .

However, Samsung also excels in video resolution, shooting in up to 8K quality, while the Google Pixel 7 tops out at 4K.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7: performance and features

I said above that the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Google Pixel 7 both have 8GB of RAM so the performance aspect is similar but when it comes to the chipset the clear winner is when you look at the raw power I have.

Samsung Galaxy S23 has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. This is basically an overclocked version of his Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the chipset powering many of the top Android smartphones of 2023, including the OnePlus 11 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. This is the best chipset available for Android smartphones at the time of this writing, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 has the best version of it.

Google Pixel 7, on the other hand, has no version. Instead, his Tensor G2, exclusive to Pixel smartphones, is used, prioritizing AI processes and machine learning over raw performance. As such, most benchmarks won’t give you very good results, nor are you likely to get as many frames per second as his Samsung Galaxy S23 in the most demanding games.

Pixel 7 is weaker, but better at AI (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

But for most real-world use cases, you’ll hardly notice a big difference, and its AI and machine learning skills come in handy in things like image processing and speech-to-text.

In terms of other specs and features, both phones come with 128GB or 256GB storage options, but one thing that differs is the battery. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 3,900mAh cell with 25W wired charging or 15W wireless charging.

The Google Pixel 7 has a larger 4,355mAh battery that charges at 20W both wired and wireless. However, a Pixel Stand must be used to get wireless charging power, otherwise it will be up to 12W.

The actual lifespan seems to be about the same, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 appearing to be slightly better. In our review, we found that the Galaxy S23 was able to survive a full day and half the next morning, while the Pixel 7 was able to survive. It’s been a tough day, but you probably won’t live another second.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7: Software

Both of these phones are powered by Android 13, and in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S23, they offer a fairly high degree of customization in the form of One UI. Which of these phones has a better interface is a matter of personal preference, but there are two other things to keep in mind.

The first is update speed, which the Pixel 7 beats. Since this is a Google phone, it gets the new version of Android from day one, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have to wait a little longer. Exact wait times vary, but for reference, it took a little over two months for my Samsung Galaxy S22 to update to Android 13.

However, you also need to consider how long the phone will be supported. This is perhaps more important, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 leads in that regard. Samsung promises to provide operating system updates for at least four years, while Google promises he only has three years. However, both phones will have at least five years of security patches, so you should be assured that they’ll be safe to use during that time.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 promises more software updates (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Which one should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 7, a brighter screen, a slimmer, lighter and more durable build, an additional camera lens that enables telephoto shooting, support for 8K video recording, and more It promises a stronger chipset, slightly faster wired charging, perhaps slightly better battery life, and more Android updates.

The Google Pixel 7, on the other hand, can boast a much lower price, a slightly larger screen, arguably better camera software, a better chipset for AI and machine learning, and a bigger battery (even if that means improved life ), faster Android updates.

In most other respects, from the amount of storage to RAM and resolution, these phones are comparable.

So which one should you choose? Well, we gave both phones he gave 4 stars, so you can’t go wrong with either one. But if cost is a factor, or you want clever camera features and clean software, the Pixel 7 is your go-to. If you want something a little more flagship-like, and especially if you stick to telephoto shots, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is the way to go. It’s a safer bet.

