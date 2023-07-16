Responsible innovation and reskilling required as tech companies embrace generative AI: industry expert, ET Telecom





As generative artificial intelligence impacts how businesses operate, industry experts stress the need for reskilling to drive responsible innovation.

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has founded xAI, an artificial intelligence company that is “maximally curious and truth-seeking,” according to Twitter Spaces. He is proposing self-regulation by industry groups.

Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Salesforce India, said Gen AI plays an important role in every industry’s operations, but providing that functionality alone is not enough.

“As companies race to adopt and implement generative AI, it is imperative to prioritize balance. Simply delivering generative AI capabilities is not enough, responsible innovation must take precedence.” said Mr.

Companies are betting big on Gen AI. HCL and Wipro announced the Gen AI Lab, and Wipro has pledged $1 billion to develop AI solutions.

Chennai-based software company Zoho plans to bring Gen AI in-house, and is currently using zero-shot learning techniques for AI-driven communication and discovery to turn conversations, summaries, paraphrases, and new tasks into new tasks. We are developing an adaptive learning language model (LLM). Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, his director of AI Research at the company, told his PTI.

He feels that while AI itself cannot take someone out of a job, any individual with access to it can.

“Although national laws are still catching up, most AI development is now self-regulated. You have to have a strong moral stance in building it,” he said.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma expressed concern about the power accumulated by some people and countries.

“Here’s the OpenAI blog post that took place this week: In less than seven years, we have a system that could lead to the crippling, or even annihilation, of humanity,” he said. Tweeted.

The founder and CEO of e-commerce startup Dukaan recently replaced 90% of its customer support team with AI chatbots.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease, feels that entrepreneurs are sensitive to the negative consequences of their actions when using AI and need to find alternatives.

“Organizations need to balance business benefits with social impact,” he added.

Ajay Kumar, CEO of Bangalore-based technology services provider SLK, says excitement among entrepreneurs, such as the dot-com and mobility booms, makes it difficult to keep up with progress.

“Amid the excitement of creating new business models and securing financial valuations, we need to ensure data privacy and appropriate ethical standards so that technology can serve us all,” he said.

Sonya Ahuja, Founder and COO of Edtech Immaticus Learning, said, “Given recent edtech platform instability, layoff concerns, and industry turmoil, technological advances It should go hand in hand with upskilling and reskilling efforts.”

E-learning startup Physics Wallah has an AI-powered “Ask Doubt” tool that uses a database to suggest relevant questions and provide guidance to students.

Chief Technology Officer Debesh Mishra encourages transparent, human-controlled AI to “stay human.”

“Technology should complement and enhance human capabilities, not replace or undermine them,” he added.

San Francisco-based transcription tool Fireflies.ai is working on personalized note-taking. ChatGPT-like assistant AskFred uses her notes repository to get answers.

Fireflies.ai CEO Krish Ramineni feels that organizations that fail to adopt innovative technology will struggle to keep pace with early adopters. He thinks of his AI like a calculator or Excel-like tool that makes work faster.

“AI can calculate numbers, provide predictions and suggest improvements, but nothing beats the human touch when it comes to building trust and closing deals,” he added. rice field.

Based in San Mateo, Yellow.ai aims to democratize technology on its platform by supporting local and regional languages.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, says entrepreneurs should be proactive about how automation impacts their jobs.

“Technological advances can lead to job losses in certain sectors, but entrepreneurs need to invest in reskilling to ensure a smooth transition of the workforce,” he said.

Sam Altman, founder and CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, is one of 350 signatories to the Center for AI Safety Statement to reduce the risk of human extinction from AI.

Amit Das, founder and CEO of Mumbai-based IT services provider Think360.ai, says people fear what they don’t fully understand in the short term. “Mass-market AI like ChatGPT is both exciting and scary, but task automation will pave the way for innovation,” he added.

Soham Choksi, CEO and co-founder of AI-powered logistics company Shipsy, believes technology should empower the workforce. “Technology should not be seen as a substitute for human effort,” he added.

