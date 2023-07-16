



By Alicia Barkley, Associate Product Manager

Rethinking agriculture from scratch

Farmers are constantly striving to find ways to operate and cultivate their land seamlessly. From the invention of the plow thousands of years ago, to his 1831 reaper, to the 1940 center-pivot irrigation system, farmers are using machines and artificial intelligence (AI) to change the way they farm with little effort. has changed. .

AI and robotics are all the rage these days, but many people may not be aware of how AI and robotics is being used in the food industry.

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) focuses on investing in companies engaged in agri-food technology (agritech) and innovation. This includes industries and companies involved in new environmentally sustainable agricultural products and services.

YUMY invented production pumps for tractor hydraulic systems in the 1920s and has since invested in some of the industry’s leading companies, including Bucher Industries AG1, which continues to create cutting-edge solutions for machinery. Another example is Kubota 2, which built the first horizontal liquid-cooled kerosene engine for agriculture in 1922. The company’s engines have evolved over time, paving the way for the company to become carbon neutral.

Advances in current technology

Today’s agricultural inventions, heavily influenced by AI and robotics, are needed to more efficiently feed the 8 billion people on Earth today. Farmers are on a mission to maximize yields using modern technology – Cuindron!

Drones have emerged as a revolutionary tool for precision agriculture. This allows farmers to remotely assess and monitor their crops and livestock and make decisions to improve yields and maintain efficiency. Capable of capturing high-resolution images of large areas and directing attention where needed, drones can detect disease and pests and manage irrigation resources. His development of the Trimble UX5 aerial imaging solution (drone) more than a decade ago by Trimble Inc. was essential in establishing the standard for collecting data with photogrammetric accuracy regardless of weather conditions.

Drones are essential to precision agriculture, but other AI and robotics-powered inventions are also setting the stage for the future.

Deere & Co.4 has created See & Spray Ultimate, an artificial intelligence machine that uses robotics, cameras and lightning-fast graphics to target and spray weeds. Deere & Co. Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman said: “It’s the ability to create and act on human vision through software and electronics and mechanics.” and decide whether to apply herbicide. Kuhn Group, a subsidiary of Bucher Industries AG, offers agricultural machinery with robotics. The AUROCK seed drill has standard features and optional features such as VISTAFLOW. This is a smart tramline valve that is mounted on the tractor’s distributor head and monitors seed passing through the seeding tube. Valves control the rhythm and timing of seed flow in each row. Lindsay Corp5 has been revolutionizing agricultural irrigation since 1955. We developed the Zimmaticpivot system and, more recently, FieldNet, which manages irrigation systems remotely, giving you the recommendations and control you need to maximize yields in any climate and terrain, anytime, anywhere.

As we continue to use AI and robotics to improve the food industry, we must prepare for the future. What will the future of food technology look like?

The future of food technology

With the number of mouths feeding the planet estimated to rise to 10 billion by 2050, farmers’ reliance on AI and robots will increase significantly. Moreover, global warming and climate change will force unprepared farmers out of business.

In the agritech industry, the future of food is focused on innovation, some of which are outlined below, all of which are necessary to prepare for the future.

Examples of YUMY-owned companies focused on future innovative trends:

Internet of Things (IoT) Deere, Kubota, John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) (1.73% of net assets as of May 31, 2023) Smart & Precision Farming Corteva Inc. (CTVA) (as of May 31, 2023) 5.37% of net assets) /31/23) Vertical Agriculture AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) (0.55% of net assets as of May 31, 2023) Robotics & Automation/Drones Deere, John Bean Smart Water Management Trimble Inc. (TRMB) (2.46% of net assets Biotechnology Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) (0.51% of net assets as of May 31, 2023)

All securities mentioned have been held within the VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) since its inception. They are focused on innovation and have a track record of streamlining agrifood technology using some form of AI and robotics.

Source: Bellis, Mary. “Changes in American Agricultural Machinery and Technology Since 1776-1990,” ThoughtCo, February 6, 2021. Innovation News Network, “Advancing Agricultural Technology,” 8 July 2020.

Learn more about the VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY).

For even more insights on natural resources, sign up for our subscription center.

Initial publication date is June 30, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etftrends.com/tactical-allocation-channel/ai-and-robotics-are-the-future-of-food-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

