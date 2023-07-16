Microsoft and Sony Sign Deal to Continue Activision’s Call of Duty on PlayStation





Gamers and industry insiders walk between the Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation exhibits at the E3 trade show in Los Angeles, CA on June 16, 2015.

Christian Petersen | Getty Images

Microsoft announced Sunday that Sony has entered into a binding agreement with Microsoft to continue Call of Duty on the PlayStation console even after completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to continue Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO. Phil Spencer said on Twitter on Sunday.

Activision is the makers of the best-selling Call of Duty lineup. Regulators around the world had expressed serious concerns about Microsoft’s influence in the gaming market if the Activision acquisition was approved.

Microsoft is the maker of the Xbox, which competes directly with Sony’s PlayStation, raising concerns that Microsoft could “monopoly” games exclusively for its consoles and push Sony out of the competition.

Microsoft and Sony didn’t disclose the length of the deal, but the deal will alleviate those concerns. A Microsoft spokesperson said the deal is long-term. The company has signed similar agreements in the past.

Anti-competitive concerns were shared just last month by Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony’s interactive entertainment division. Ryan, who owns the PlayStation portfolio, said in taped testimony in June that he didn’t think Activision Blizzard’s offer was good for competition.

Microsoft vice chairman Brad Smith said on Twitter on Sunday that even after the potential deal closes, Microsoft is “sure to make Call of Duty available to more consumers on more platforms than ever before. We will continue to focus on it,” he said.

While it’s not certain that the deal will go through, Microsoft and Activision’s prospects improved significantly after a federal appeals judge blocked a temporary Federal Trade Commission block on the deal. The FTC had filed a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court in July to block the deal, but was unable to convince the judge that the deal poses sufficient anticompetitive risks.

EU regulators signed the agreement in May. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, which has forced the sale of shares and blocked previous tech deals, said Wednesday it was open to negotiations with Microsoft over the terms of the deal.

The companies aim to complete the transaction by Tuesday, July 18th.

