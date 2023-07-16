Real-Time Deepfake Detection: How Intel Labs Uses AI to Combat Disinformation





A few years ago, deepfakes seemed like a new technology whose creators relied on serious computing power. Deepfakes are now ubiquitous and can be used for misinformation, hacking, and other nefarious purposes.

Intel Labs has developed real-time deepfake detection technology to address this growing problem. Ilke Demir, a senior researcher at Intel, discusses the technology behind deepfakes, how Intel detects them, and the ethical considerations involved in developing and implementing such tools.

A deepfake is a video, audio, or image in which the actors or actions are not real, but created by artificial intelligence (AI). Deepfakes use complex deep learning architectures such as generative adversarial networks, variational autoencoders, and other AI models to create highly realistic and believable content. These models can generate synthetic personalities, lip-sync videos, and even text-to-image transformations, making it difficult to distinguish between genuine and fake content.

The term deepfake is sometimes applied to altered authentic content, such as the 2019 video of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was manipulated to appear intoxicated.

Demir’s team is investigating computational deepfakes, a synthetic form of machine-generated content. “The reason this is called a deepfake is because of the generative AI complex deep learning his architecture is creating all the content,” he says.

Cybercriminals and other bad guys often abuse deepfake technology. Examples of uses include political misinformation, adult content featuring celebrities or non-consenting individuals, market manipulation, and impersonation for financial gain. These adverse effects highlight the need for effective deepfake detection methods.

Intel Labs has developed one of the world’s first real-time deepfake detection platforms. The technology focuses on detecting the real thing, such as heart rate, rather than looking for counterfeits. This detection system uses a technique called photoelectric plethysmography to analyze changes in vein color due to oxygen content, which can be visualized by a computer. This technology can detect whether a persona is a real human or a synthetic.

“We’re trying to figure out what’s real and real. Heart rate is one of them.” [the signals]”So when the heart pumps blood, it is pumped into the veins, and the color-changing oxygen content of the veins changes the color of the veins,” DeMille said. It is invisible to our eyes. You can’t check your heart rate just by watching this video. But that color change can be seen in the calculations. “

Intel’s deepfake detection technology has been deployed in a variety of sectors and platforms, including social media tools, news agencies, broadcasters, content creation tools, start-ups and nonprofits. By integrating this technology into their workflows, these organizations can better identify and mitigate the spread of deepfakes and misinformation.

Despite the potential for abuse, deepfake technology has legitimate uses. One of its early uses was the creation of avatars to better represent individuals in a digital environment. Demir mentions a specific use case called “MyFace, MyChoice” that utilizes deepfakes to enhance privacy on his platform online.

Simply put, this approach allows individuals to control their appearance in online photos, replacing their faces with “quantitatively different deepfakes” if they don’t want to be recognized. These controls give you more control over your privacy and personal identity and help you compete against automatic facial recognition algorithms.

Ensuring the ethical development and implementation of AI technology is critical. Intel’s Trusted Media team collaborates with anthropologists, social scientists, and user researchers to evaluate and improve technology. The company also has a Responsible AI Council, which reviews responsible ethical principles for AI systems, including potential biases, limitations, and potentially harmful use cases. This interdisciplinary approach helps ensure that AI technologies such as deepfake detection benefit humans rather than harm them.

“We have legal people, social scientists, psychologists, and they all work together to make sure there is no algorithmic bias, systemic bias, data bias, bias of any type. We’re identifying limits,” says Dymer. . The team scans the code for “examples of using technology that could harm people.”

As deepfakes become more prevalent and sophisticated, it becomes increasingly important to develop and implement detection technologies to combat misinformation and other harmful consequences. Real-time deepfake detection technology from Intel Labs offers a scalable and effective solution to this growing problem.

By embracing ethical considerations and working with experts from various fields, Intel is working towards a future where AI technology is used responsibly for the betterment of society.

