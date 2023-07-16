Android 14 warns when trying to sideload some Google app updates





Most people with Android phones get all their apps from Google Play, but Google’s app store isn’t the only repository for Android apps. There are some great alternatives to Google Play, such as APKMirror (run by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii). Downloading Android apps outside of Google Play is easy thanks to sites like APKMirror, but it also increases the risk of problems. For example, if you choose the wrong APK for him, you might unintentionally install the wrong version of the app on your device, or install an update that removes some functionality. So on Android 14, the OS will warn you when you try to sideload updates to core Google apps.

Android 14 introduces a number of new features to the app store, including the “Renew Ownership” API that allows app stores to claim ownership of the apps they install. When another app store tries to push an update to that app, Android displays a dialog asking what to do. A dialog asks “Do you want to update this app from now on?” [X]” because “This app usually receives updates from: [Y]”, and warns that “If you update from another source, future updates may come from any source on your phone.” You can choose to cancel or renew anyway. This is a good thing because it means that one app store will never be blocked from getting app updates from other places.

I’ve seen some concerns that the Play Store will take ownership of updates to every app it installs, but fortunately for now Google seems to be doing that with Play Services. seems to be only for core apps. When trying to sideload a Play Services app update using the APKMirror installer on a Pixel phone running Android 14, I got the aforementioned dialog asking for permission.

In Android 14, if an app store claims ownership of an update to another app, the OS will show a dialog when another app store tries to push an update. This dialog asks the user to cancel or update.

I was able to sideload updates to other Google apps, such as Gmail and the Play Store itself, without being asked for permission, so it’s possible that the Play Store is just claiming ownership of the updates to Play Services. there is. There may be other Google apps that claim ownership of the update, but I haven’t tested this with all Google apps to confirm.

For those wondering, if you ignore the warning and choose to update, the app store that claimed ownership of the update will lose ownership. This means that when you sideload another update, you will not see this warning again. Ownership of updates can only be enabled during the initial installation of the app, which requires uninstalling and reinstalling the app. Another thing to note is that the normal Android restrictions on app upgrades still apply, so the OS will still block updates from installing if the package name or signature doesn’t match.

While this feature may seem arrogant and unnecessary to some, it exists for good reason. Sideloading updates may remove functionality. This can happen if a particular build of your app contains features that are not present in other builds of that app. For example, only some versions of the Android System Intelligence app have the 3D movie wallpaper feature announced at the June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop. When Google first rolled out live captions, some Pixel 4 users lost functionality by sideloading APKs for other devices.

Google distributes many different versions of the Play Services app, and choosing the right version can be difficult for some users. Sideloading the wrong file can cause some problems. This is likely why Google decided to require the Play Store to update their ownership of Play Services. Luckily, if you know what you’re doing, you can ignore the warning and update anyway. If not, reading APKMirror’s FAQ or using his APKMirror installer when dealing with app bundles should be enough.

