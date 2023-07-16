Project Arc Seeks Innovators to Solve DAF Challenges > Air Force > View Article





Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (AFNS) —

Project Ark, a grassroots initiative that began in 2020 to foster innovation within the Air Force, is now accepting applications for the next six-month Temporary Duty (TDY) from July 17th to August 4th. are accepting. This program is looking for airmen and airmen. Parents from all walks of life who are obsessed with technology, curious about tinkering, and wanting to solve problems.

“We want people who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to join the military and use those skills to solve combatant problems,” said Project Arc founder Jason Major Goins said.

Funded by Project Ark, TDY sends military personnel and government civilians to operational units around the world. Together with pilots, mechanics, logistics personnel, and other DAF technical positions, they apply cutting-edge technology, experimentation, prototyping, and rapid adaptation to keep pace with technology used by U.S. adversaries. will be supported by

“Project Ark gave us the opportunity to see another side of the Air Force, one that allows for agile growth, experimentation and acceptance of engineering failures,” said Project Ark Engineer First Class Airman Hannah Garwood. said. “For me personally, Project Arc has broadened my technical skill set thanks to the diverse range of subject matter experts and engineers. I’ve realized that my project management and, most importantly, my confidence to speak up has grown exponentially.”

Project Arc currently has 20 people participating in a 6-month TDY at locations in the US and internationally. Goins says longer TDYs give people time to build relationships before solving problems.

“Our model is to build relationships first, then solve problems, because what we have found is that when deals are made, we don’t really get a lot of innovation. Because that’s what it is,” Goins said. “It’s good to see a lot of modernization going on, but I think a lot of people can do it. We’re looking for people who want to think of entirely new ways to change the way we fight.”

The program measures success by the number of force commanders who have adopted the model through financial and personnel resources. Goins said Project Arc has saved the Air Force his $7.5 million and his 30,000 man-hours through his eight successful efforts in his first two months of 2023. Recent achievements include:

-Developed on-board crane system for loading and unloading cargo on KC-135 Stratotanker. This crane system eliminates the need for a forklift or scissor his truck and allows him to be stored within a single cargo pallet position on board the aircraft and with a crew of two he can assemble in less than 30 minutes.

-Produced a removal tool for the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s finger brace (the part that connects the wing and the fuselage). If the finger brace is damaged, maintenance would require a complete replacement of the wing, costing approximately $1 million. This removal tool eliminates recurring sources of damage and saves you about $9 million annually.

-Working with the Contracting Office at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota to develop programming software tools that automatically compile sensitive contractual information and track status through completion. This process can take up to 3 hours per contract. Contractors can now expedite contract approval schedules while maintaining security protocols.

If you would like to apply for Project Arc or learn more, please email [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3457862/project-arc-seeks-innovators-to-solve-daf-challenges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos