Meta and Google Distribute the News, the Press Produces the News





The Online News Act (Bill C-18) should be part of a larger competitive puzzle between large platforms, the news industry and advertisers.

The name of the law may actually be a bit of a misnomer, as the bill’s purpose is more than just economic sustainability in the news. It’s fundamentally about how digital advertising works and who it benefits.

Rather than competing directly with journalism, Google and Facebook use it through their own owned and operated digital advertising marketplaces. The public dialogue surrounding the bill has been particularly confusing because the policy issues it seeks to solve are not well rationalized.

As a result, the bill has been mischaracterized as a Robinhood-like effort to redistribute revenues from tech giants to keep Canadian news alive.

The imperative of feasibility is not to be ridiculed, but the bill is undoubtedly aimed at coordinating the two-way exchange of value that occurs between these two platforms and media outlets. It aims to “level the playing field” by helping news outlets through commercial contracts that pay for news content shared on digital platforms.

News media continue to be producers of news content, and Meta’s platform and Google’s search bar are strong distributors of that material. Being able to host news online gives these platforms credibility and attracts the attention of courts who can sell online advertising. These companies have been generous when they support Canadian news on their own terms through grants, scholarships, prizes, or secret private commercial agreements, and may undermine their ability to strategically invest in the news industry. It resists formalizing this support. .

Despite its perceived satisfaction with integration, Canada often intervenes in markets to better regulate them and ensure that they are freer and fairer. There is a popular, careless speculation about the economic crisis in which newspapers are in trouble. It’s simply that newspapers didn’t innovate “enough” and lost out to the competition as advertising revolutionized. But instead of building a better mousetrap, the digital giants created an entirely new market and also created rules in their favor. This probably prevented further innovation and experimentation by publishers who skewed their content to meet the incentives promised by the platform, such as the notorious conversion to videos.

The idea that news is merely a “loser” in the digital economy conveniently ignores the big question of how Google’s ad auction works and the claims Facebook has made about the effectiveness of its own ads. . Did Google manipulate the auction so that its competitors offered lower prices to publishers and ad buyers using the auction? The US Department of Justice thinks so. Did Google boost its profits by diverting ad revenue from newspapers into itself? The US’s largest newspaper chain is suing. Antitrust enforcement officials in other jurisdictions believe Meta and Google misled publishers in building monopolies.

While the C-18 is a productive policy intervention so far, it cannot resolve the structural inequity of the opaque advertising ecosystem and the information asymmetries in the markets it operates. In a more substantive investigation, the Competition Bureau will ask even bigger questions about whether companies are abusing monopoly rights or misleading consumers.

Decision makers seemed encouraged by the demonstration that the bill’s approach certainly holds promise. Early indicators for Australia show the hiring of about 50 new journalists, a support of 30 per cent of all editors’ salaries and a reinvestment of $150 million in the news industry.

If the Canadian government wants to support the sustainability of independent news, it cannot rely solely on the C-18 negotiating table. Policymakers need to further address the reality of surveillance-based advertising through new privacy and competition policies that make these business models more transparent and accountable.

Vas Bednar is Executive Director of the Digital Society Program MPP at McMaster University (on vacation). She writes the newsletter regs to riches.

