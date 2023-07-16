Three technology companies partner to drive innovation and sustainable growth





The joint effort between CWG, Dell Technologies and Mitsumi was announced at an event held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Titled “Tech-Driven Future: Building Tomorrows Innovations,” the event included panel discussions, live demonstrations and exhibits.

In this collaboration, Dell is the technology partner, Mitsumi is the technology distributor, and CWG brings the technology to market.

Speaking at the event, Windapo Adekunle, senior systems engineer at Dell Technologies, gave a keynote address about the company’s vision for the future.

He emphasized the transformative power of technology to foster innovation and sustainable growth.

CWG Chief Operating Officer Afolabi Sobando also spoke at the event, stating: The partnership between CWG, Dell Technologies and Mitsumi has truly brought together the best expertise and resources and created an excellent platform for thought leadership, knowledge sharing and collaboration. .

He said the company thanked all panelists, sponsors, exhibitors and attendees who contributed to the success of the event. He added that their dedication and enthusiasm played a key role in fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration.

Panelists interacted with attendees to discuss various topics such as business continuity and disaster recovery, digital transformation, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The discussion also provided insight into how to overcome challenges and seize opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

During the discussion, data protection solutions expert Ashraf Helmy shared his expertise on data protection strategies and Natalie Khalil, Service Account Manager at Dell Technologies, discussed the importance of comprehensive service solutions to ensure business continuity. emphasized.

The event also included live demonstrations and exhibits, allowing attendees to experience first-hand the possibilities of new Dell technologies. From advanced data analysis solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity measures, the innovations on display showed the immense potential that awaits across industries.

Networking sessions were found to be an important aspect of the event, facilitating collaboration and partnership opportunities. Attendees were able to connect with like-minded professionals, exchange ideas, and forge valuable relationships that will foster future innovation and growth.

