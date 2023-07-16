CQQQ ETF: Time to Buy China’s Nasdaq





Chinese tech stocks have clearly underperformed this year. While artificial intelligence is boosting tech stocks around the world, the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) is underperforming.

Not all technology is created equal and each company’s jurisdiction matters. China has a unique political system, and the government’s influence over private companies is unparalleled. Jack Ma’s ill-fated speech, which marked the ‘peak independence’ moment for Chinese tech companies, sparked a major backlash from the state in the form of failed IPOs, delistings and continued regulatory action on private companies. It was observed. Essentially, the message was about how big private tech companies should be run. Companies have forgotten that, after all, companies are not meant to enrich founders and shareholders, but to play a role within the larger Chinese corporate ecosystem.

Two years on, we see China experiencing stagnation, a still-disturbed real estate sector, and the ‘Western Problem’. What I call the “Western problem” here is the rising unemployment rate among well-educated youth and the unhappiness of younger generations due to their inability to live better than their parents. With growth and economic development, China has reached a kind of inflection point, perhaps with “easy growth” behind it. For the country to keep moving forward, it will need to adopt the rules and regulations that have helped it develop in the West, and private enterprise and its ability to innovate represent a key aspect here.

Party meets with private tech companies

Last week saw a significant shift in Chinese government rhetoric.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met on Wednesday with executives from big tech companies around the world, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and ByteDance Inc. Indicated.

Representatives of food delivery platform Meituan and Xiaohongshu Technology Co., Ltd., a popular Instagram-like social media platform in China, also spoke at the conference, while JD.com and discount shopping platform PDD Holdings also spoke in writing. State broadcaster CCTV reported that he had submitted a speech. .

Li urged local governments to call internet companies pioneers of the era and provide more support for internet companies, while urging companies to support the real economy through innovation. He also promised to create a fair environment and reduce compliance costs to promote the healthy development of the platform economy.

Chinese tech companies have very low P/E ratios compared to their U.S. peers due to the high degree of political uncertainty surrounding their future business plans and earnings potential. Two years ago, the government said that with profit maximization in mind, private tech companies could not be expected to expand and manage their operations according to their own ideas, but in line with macro plans laid down by jurisdictions. He clearly suggested that action was needed. .

While America’s tech giants are almost back to their all-time highs, China is widening the gap.

Right down to Jack Ma’s ill-fated speech, we can see that there is a wonderful correlation between American and Chinese tech names. As the government crackdown began, Chinese tech companies basically repeated most of the moves they had seen in the last few years.

From a fundamental standpoint, things are improving—expanding customer bases, markets, and innovation—but P/E ratios for many of these companies are constrained. Take CQQQ leader Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), for example. The company trades at 18 times multiples, while its U.S. peers trade at 30 times multiples. There are increasing signs that the Chinese government is content with rising again in tech industry profits, as long as it serves its express purpose of increasing employment and benefiting innovation.

China’s internet industry profits rose 43% in the first five months of the year as tech giants emerged from a two-year crackdown and showed vigor despite a slower-than-expected post-coronavirus economic recovery. bottom.

Internet companies’ profits reached 57.6 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) from January to May, according to a report released on Saturday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Last year, the agency reported industry profits of 49.5 billion yuan for the same period, which would have increased by 16% without revisions or changes in methodology. MIIT did not explain this discrepancy.

What’s Next for Chinese Technology

Faced with an economic slowdown, the Chinese government has given local tech companies the green light to grow and create more jobs. As you can see in the quote above, even local newspapers such as the South China Morning Post can understand the significant policy shift when they talk about ending the “two-year crackdown.” We believe that the “no-investment” era for Chinese equities, especially large Chinese tech stocks, is over.

Less government crackdowns ultimately mean higher profits, more innovation programs, and higher P/E ratios. Using QQQ as a proxy would provide a significant “catch-up” for Chinese tech companies from a valuation perspective. The core of smart investing is buying a “cheap” asset and moving it to fair value. Oversight by regulators is likely to end, and we believe China’s Nasdaq via CQQQ is a ‘bargain’ asset that appreciates through higher P/E.

Conclusion

The Invesco China Technology ETF is an exchange-traded fund that aims to capture the interests of Chinese technology companies. Chinese tech stocks were cut off from QQQ (in terms of correlation) about two years ago, when the Chinese government launched its crackdown on tech following Jack Ma’s inflammatory speech. With a slowing economy and high unemployment, China is beginning to experience a “Western problem.” Last week, government officials and big tech companies held a stunning public rally aimed at demonstrating the government’s support for this sector of the Chinese economy. We believe China recognizes the growth potential, both in terms of jobs and IP that China’s technology will bring, and there is a pressing need to support this sector of the economy to save the country. I believe. CQQQ companies trade at very low P/E ratios compared to U.S. companies, creating cheap technology opportunities. With the Chinese government cracking down, today is a great time for long-term holders to enter CQQQ.

