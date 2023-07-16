Derrick: Google and Mainstreet Partner





Google last week launched its long-awaited News Showcase product with Mainstreet Daily News as one of the founding participants in the US.

News Showcase debuted in Brazil and Germany in 2020 and has since expanded to more than 20 countries. According to The Wall Street Journal, Main Street is one of more than 150 U.S. publications participating in the program and is the only one located in Gainesville.

So what is a news showcase? Axios media reporter Sara Fischer boils it down: The News Showcase product is a set of features and dedicated spaces within Google’s search products that provide quality information for your readers.

This means that Main Street stories will be more prominent in various places, especially Google News. Head over to news.google.com, type Mainstreet Daily News into the search box, and the content will pop up right away. Then click the follow button. Dozens immediately clicked.

Screenshot showing desktop view of Google News.

If you want to read the news on your phone, download the Google News app and click in the bottom right corner[ニューススタンド]Click the button to display the showcase tile. The Mainstreet Daily News tile should appear as one of the first options listed along with other news outlets across the country.

If Google doesn’t recognize your interest in Gainesville, Florida news and doesn’t provide Main Street content, click the magnifying glass icon in the top left corner and search for Main Street Daily News. please.

Alternatively, at the bottom of the screen, next to Newsstand[Following]button,[Sources]You can also search Mainstreet Daily News by clicking the plus sign below the section.

Our editorial team adds 3 stories to our showcase tiles twice a day, guaranteeing 42 local stories each week. Each comes with a photo and a clickable headline that takes you to the Main Street site to read the full story.

Clicking on the Mainstreet logo takes you to a feed that shows all the latest articles. It also gives you the option to share your feed with your friends (or report a technical issue).

Google News doesn’t have exclusive content, but Showcase is a great tool for aggregating articles.

We are delighted that Google has engaged Mainstreet as a partner to showcase the excellence of local journalism in Gainesville and the surrounding area. This means we’re one step closer to our goal of being the go-to source for news, sports and information in North Central Florida.

View of Mainstreet’s Google News showcase page.

