Google Faces Lawsuit for Covertly Gathering User Data to Build AI Products After Controversial Privacy Policy Update – The Watchdog





On July 1, 2023, Google announced changes to its privacy policy. These changes will allow the company to use public information on the internet to improve its artificial intelligence. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that Google has been secretly collecting data for years. Data scraping involves a bot copying and storing her web page information. Many Google users are concerned about the copyright and personal privacy issues that have been revealed.

Google’s new policy states the following, based on publicly accessible sources: [W]To train our AI models and build products and features such as Google Translate, Bard and Cloud AI features, we may collect publicly available information online or from other public sources. Alternatively, if your business information is posted on our website, we may index that information and display it on Google services.

Just 10 days after these new policy changes were announced, Clarkson Law Firm has launched a class action lawsuit against Google alleging it collected personal user data.

The foreword to the case reads bluntly: “Most recently, Google secretly stole everything ever created and shared on the Internet by hundreds of millions of Americans. Google incorporates all of our personal and professional information, creative and copyright work, photos, and even emails into virtually our entire digital footprint, making Bard We use it to build commercial artificial intelligence (AI) products like

The complaint also alleges that the update is not actually new. For years, Google has secretly collected this data without anyone’s notice or consent. However, Google general counsel Halima Delane Prado responded in a statement to CNN, saying, “To train the AI ​​models behind services like Google, it’s been exposed to the open web. It has been clear over the years that we are using data from public sources, such as information and public datasets.” Translate responsibly, in line with AI principles.

Google is vague about where it gets its Infiniset data, but says it gets 50 percent of it from public forums. However, the company has not clarified its definition of public forums, leaving users unaware of the exact source and nature of the data that influences half of the AI’s training, according to the complaint. .

Some of the data allegedly accessed is human conversation data. [c]Creative and expressive work and, in at least one instance, photographs taken from personal medical files.

Comedian Sarah Silverman has filed a similar lawsuit for copyright infringement against OpenAI and Meta, setting a new pattern for the topic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewatchdogonline.com/google-faces-lawsuits-over-alleged-secret-harvesting-of-user-data-to-build-ai-products-post-controversial-privacy-policy-update-35678 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos