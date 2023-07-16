AI learned from social media, books, etc. Currently facing lawsuits.





Comment to comment on this story

A group of San Francisco artists, writers and filmmakers are increasingly voicing their claims that chatbot-like artificial intelligence tools ChatGPT and Bard were illegally trained without permission or compensation. It poses a major legal threat to the companies that make their technology available to millions of people around the world. world.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT and image generation tool Dall-E, as well as Google’s Bard and stability AI Stable Diffusion, are all trained based on billions of news articles, books, images, videos and blog posts collected from the internet. but many of them are copyrighted.

Last week, comedian Sarah Silverman filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Facebook parent company Meta for using a pirated version of her book as training data because the company’s chatbot can accurately summarize her book. rice field. Novelists Mona Awad and Paul Tremblay have filed similar lawsuits against OpenAI. And more than 5,000 authors, including Jodi Pickult, Margaret Atwood, and Viet Thanh Nguyen, have given technology companies consent from the authors of the books used for their training data for credits and rewards. signed a petition to give

Two class-action lawsuits were filed against OpenAI and Google, alleging that they violated the rights of millions of internet users by using social media comments to train conversational AI. And the Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether OpenAI violates consumer rights through its data practices.

Meanwhile, Congress on Wednesday held the second of two hearings focused on AI and copyright, with representatives from the music industry, Photoshop maker Adobe, Stability AI, and concept artist and illustrator Carla Ortiz. held a public hearing.

Ortiz, who has worked on movies such as Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy, said in prepared remarks that these AI companies are using our work as raw material for training data and AI models without consent, credit or compensation. He said he is using it as No tool relies solely on other tools to generate images. No Photoshop, no 3D, no camera can match this technology.

A wave of lawsuits, high-profile complaints, and proposed regulations are the biggest barriers to date to adopting the generative AI tools that have captivated the tech industry since OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public late last year. may become. Tech giants such as have declared the technology to be the most important innovation since the advent of mobile phones.

Artists say the livelihoods of millions of creative workers are at risk, especially as AI tools are already being used to replace some human-made works. Mass scraping of art, text and movies from the web for AI training is something creators say they never considered or agreed to do.

But AI companies have said in public and in their response to lawsuits that the use of copyrighted works to train AI is subject to exceptions if the material is altered in a transformative way. It argued that it falls under the concept of fair use under the Rights Act.

AI models basically learn from all the information out there. Google’s global president Kent Walker said in an interview Friday that it’s like a student going to the library, reading a book, and then learning how to write and read. At the same time, you must refrain from copying other people’s work or infringing copyright.

The move by creators to seek more consent for how their copyrighted content is used is part of a larger movement as AI changes longstanding ground rules and norms of the internet. For years, websites have been happy to let Google and other technology giants collect data for the purposes of appearing in search results and accessing digital advertising networks, both of which generate revenue. or help you acquire new customers.

Andrés Sawicki, a law professor and intellectual property researcher at the University of Miami, argues that, like the 1992 U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that allowed companies to reverse-engineer other companies’ software code to design competing products. , said there are some precedents that could work in favor of tech companies. property. But many feel intuitively unfair for a giant, wealthy corporation to use the work of its creators to create new money-making tools without compensating anyone.

The problem of generative AI is really hard, he says.

The battle over who will benefit from AI is already contentious.

In Hollywood, AI has become a central flashpoint for writers and actors who recently went on strike. Studio executives want to retain the right to use AI to generate ideas, write scripts, and replicate actors’ voices and images. Workers see AI as an existential threat to their lives.

Content creators are finding allies among the big social media companies, which also scrape comments and discussions on their sites and let AI bots see how human conversations work. I have witnessed it being used to teach.

On Friday, Twitter owner Elon Musk said the website is constantly fighting companies and organizations that illegally scrape his site, and has restricted the number of tweets his personal accounts can view in an effort to stop mass scraping. He said he decided to limit

According to Musk, multiple organizations were trying to collect every tweet ever made.

Other social networks, including Reddit, have also begun charging millions of dollars for the use of application programming interfaces or APIs, which are technical gateways for other apps and computer programs to interact with social networks, and for collecting content from sites. trying to prevent .

Some companies are aggressively signing deals with AI companies to license their content for a fee. The Associated Press on Thursday agreed to license an archive of news articles dating back to 1985 to OpenAI. As part of the deal, news organizations will get access to OpenAIs technology and experiment with its use in their own work.

A statement released in June by industry group Digital Content Next, which includes online publishers such as The New York Times and The Washington Post, said that using copyrighted news articles for AI training data is copyrighted. said it was likely to turn out to be well beyond the scope of Fair use as defined in copyright law.

“Creative professionals around the world use ChatGPT as part of their creative process, and from day one, we have been actively seeking feedback on the tool,” said Niko Felix, spokesperson for OpenAI. said. ChatGPT is trained on licensed content, publicly available content, and content created by her human AI trainers and users.

Spokespeople for Facebook and Microsoft declined to comment. A spokeswoman for StabilityAI did not respond to a request for comment.

“We use data from public sources, such as information published on the open web and public datasets, to train the AI ​​models behind services like Google Translate,” said Halima Delane Prado, Google general counsel. We’ve made it clear over the years that we use it.” American law supports the use of public information to create new and beneficial uses, and we look forward to challenging these unsubstantiated claims.

Copyright law professor Sawicky said fair use would be a strong defense for AI companies because most of the output from AI models clearly does not resemble any particular human work. But if creators suing AI companies can show enough examples of AI output that closely resembles their work, they can make a strong case of copyright infringement, he said. Stated.

Companies could get around that by building filters into their bots that don’t spit out anything too similar to existing artwork, Sawicky said. For example, YouTube already uses technology to detect when copyrighted works have been uploaded to the site and automatically remove them. In theory, AI companies could build algorithms that find output that is very similar to existing art, music, or writing.

The computer science techniques that enable modern generative AI have been theorized for decades, but big tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have gathered powerful computers from massive data centers and open It wasn’t theorized until we combined the vast amount of data we had. We’ve seen bots starting to show great capabilities on the internet.

By processing billions of sentences and images with captions, companies can predict what to logically say or draw in response to a prompt based on their understanding of all the sentences and images they capture. I created a large language model that can

In the future, AI companies will use more curated and curated datasets to train their AI models, and throwing mountains of unfiltered data gleaned from the open internet is becoming obsolete. said Margaret Mitchell, chief ethics scientist at . AI startup Hugging Face. Beyond copyright issues, using open web data introduces potential bias into chatbots.

It’s a really stupid approach, an unscientific approach, not to mention a violation of people’s rights, Mitchell said. It’s unfortunate that the entire system of data collection has to change, and through litigation, but that’s how technology works all too often.

Mitchell said he wouldn’t be surprised if lawsuits and new regulations forced OpenAI to drop one of its models entirely by the end of the year.

OpenAI, Google and Microsoft do not disclose information about what data they use to train their models, allowing malicious parties to replicate their work and use the AI ​​for malicious purposes. says it is possible.

A post-analysis of older versions of OpenAI’s main language-learning model revealed that the company used data from news sites, Wikipedia, and a notorious pirated database seized by the Justice Department.

The illustrator Ortiz told a Senate hearing that not knowing exactly what was in the model made it more difficult for artists and writers to get paid for their work.

Ortiz said there needs to be clear transparency. This is one of the foundations on which artists and other individuals can obtain consent, credit and compensation.

Gift article giving this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/07/16/ai-programs-training-lawsuits-fair-use/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos