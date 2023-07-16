Powering the Future: Unistream’s Youth Venture Awarded for Outstanding Entrepreneurship





Altshuller Shaham, a third-year group at the Unistream Entrepreneurship Center in Beer Sheva, in the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year 2023’ competition named after the late Ted and Hedy Oden won the final match. The winning project aims to enable people using power wheelchairs to move safely. The group’s CEO, Ariel Biton, 16, expressed excitement about the victory and the opportunity to help people with disabilities. The startup was born out of a meeting with members of an Iranian organization in Beersheba.

Second place was secured by a group of teens from the Tirat Carmel Unistream Entrepreneurship Center, named after the Koenig family who developed a salt substitute made from the Salicornia plant. Meanwhile, a group of Afra Unistream Entrepreneurship Centers named after Joanne Weisberg and Arthur Weisberg took third place, working on a platform to find experts in their technical fields and providing immediate assistance provided. In addition to the top three developments, over 90 other startups founded by thousands of young people from nearly 80 regions across the country participated in the competition. The event aimed to select the best projects, and the winners were awarded cash prizes to further develop their projects.

Winner of Entrepreneur of the Year Contest.

In the second year category, Unistream Julis Entrepreneurship Center supported by Hapoalim Bank won first place, and in the first year category, Nof HaGalil USAID Entrepreneurship Center, Amal Unistream Hadera Entrepreneurship Center, Unistream Acco USAID Entrepreneurship Center in Partnership 4 winners. Bazen Group, and Rahat Unistream Entrepreneurship Center. The Audience Favorite category was won by the Unistream Entrepreneurship Center Netanya sophomore group supported by Menorah Mivtahim.

Kiryat Shmona Kiryat Hinuchi Orto Danziger Group in partnership with the Vancouver Jewish Federation were awarded in the Excellent Booth category. The Nocham group of the Hiratel Aviv program won his NFTE division.

Every year Unistream trains thousands of young people from all sectors and regions of the country in business and social entrepreneurship. Throughout the program, young participants will develop innovative ventures and acquire tools and skills from the world of entrepreneurship and innovation. This will help you dream big, boost your self-confidence, realize your professional ambitions, and be successful in life. The program’s mission revolves around reducing social divides through entrepreneurship education, building an inclusive start-up nation, and fostering innovative thinking among young people from geographical and social margins. doing. They are accompanied by thousands of high-tech businessmen and businesswomen from Israel and the world.

Ifat Bechor (left) and Roni Tsarum.

“Today, it is more exciting and hopeful than ever to see thousands of young people from all walks of life across the country presenting their businesses side by side. It proves that for “Unistream’s vision is indeed being realized before our eyes. We are very proud to have the support of government officials in all key areas of Unistream’s activities. We have some great young people on the social and social fringes who are an important part of the core of the country’s entrepreneurial and business activity.

Becor added to Karcarist: “I am more proud than any other year to be able to do such an important thing in Israel this year. “We are committed to providing employment opportunities. Diversity and inclusion used to be a hot topic.” Today, however, it is imperative not only to bring young people together, but to engage them in democracy and entrepreneurship without taking things for granted. These tools are essential for our continued survival as a society. Today’s circle of influence must be diversified. The fact that a boy from East Jerusalem works with a boy from Kiryat Shmona or Rahat on a project, if that doesn’t happen and we don’t have a common language, we’re lost. People across the country and our youth are great, the project impacts society and this is the future. “

Unistream Chairman and Founder Roni Tsarum said: “When I founded this organization 22 years before him, the model was someone who had grown up in Lamulu and was 16 and looking for a job without success. I found a job there.” Tel Aviv. I taught classes at the school and sold books door-to-door. In my personal process, I stumbled upon something amazing and launched my own venture a year later. Empowered in the process of becoming a young entrepreneur. I retired in 2001. “I wondered how I could give back to the community. I thought this was a way to empower teenagers. Our organization is dedicated to business development, social enterprise development, and democracy and mutual respect. Our organization is based on three main things: the education of the world.” The worldview is to bring young people closer to their ability to found their own startups. , this has empowered young people and we have connected them with the business community. Now we have about 22 centers and in all 85 he has a one year program. In addition, we have nearly 5,000 business people participating in the program, contributing as mentors and judges for our annual competition, some of whom are our ambassadors. “

Unistream works relentlessly to reduce socio-economic disparities and provide equal opportunities for quality employment. Diversity and inclusion are essential to engaging young people in democracy and entrepreneurship. Its purpose is to foster mutual understanding, cooperation and connections among young people from various backgrounds and contribute to society.

