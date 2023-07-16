Zarina Hashmi Birthday: Google unveils graffiti for artist Zarina Hashmi’s 86th birthday





Search engine giant Google celebrated the 86th birthday of Indian-American artist and printmaker Zarina Hashmi with a sepia graffiti.

Illustrated by New York-based guest artist Tara Anand, the graffiti uses minimalist abstract and geometric shapes to explore concepts such as home, migration, borders, and memory. It is pictured in use.

Anand, who studied Zarina’s work at university, shared his thoughts on creating graffiti. She also said she witnessed her own work firsthand at the Dr. Bhau Daj Rudd Museum in Mumbai. The doodle’s creator said he feels Hashmi’s work is focused on authentically documenting personal experiences and ideas.

“She is a very important and influential figure in Indian contemporary art history, but I was always fascinated by her resistance to categorization as an Indian artist, as a sculptor, as a draftsman, as a thinker.” Anand told Google.

With this graffiti, Anand wanted to pay homage to Hashmi’s work. Therefore, she chose limited colors, tactile paper textures and shapes that draw inspiration directly from her body of work. This artist from India is widely known for being associated with her minimalist art movement. Hashmi became world-famous for her striking woodcuts and intaglios, which combine semi-abstract imagery of her homes and cities where she lived during her childhood. Her work often included inscriptions in her native Urdu and geometric elements inspired by Islamic art. Born in the small town of Aligarh in 1937, Hashmi and her four siblings lived an idyllic life. After India’s tragic partition in 1947, the Hashmi were forced to flee to Karachi in the newly formed Pakistan. Millions of people were displaced during this period.

When Hashmi was just 21, she married a young diplomat and began traveling the world. She spent most of her time in Bangkok, Paris and Japan, where she immersed herself in printmaking and art movements such as modernism and abstraction.

In 1977 she moved to New York City and became an advocate for women and artists of color. She joined the Heresies Collective, a feminist publication that explores the intersection of art, politics and social justice.

Hashmi became a professor at the New York Feminist Art Institute, which provides equal educational opportunities for female artists. She was the co-curator of the exhibition “The Dialectic of Isolation: An Exhibition of Third World Women Artists from the United States” held at her AIR Gallery in 1980. This groundbreaking exhibition showcased the work of diverse artists and provided space for women artists of color. .

Hashemis’ art continues to be part of various collections at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and other prominent galleries.

