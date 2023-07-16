Carbon Negative Beer and Patagonia Drive Restoration: Sustainability Success Story of the Week





Published weekly, the series explores how companies and sustainability professionals are working to achieve the Mission Possible across the campaign through five key pillars: energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility and business leadership. Illustrated

Across the UK and around the world, leading companies, cities, states and regions are taking action on the environment. Here, we round up his five positive sustainability stories for the week.

Energy: Denbigh Pottery gets go-ahead for on-site solar array

The recent Climate Change Commission progress report to Parliament on the UK’s net-zero transition showed that there is still a long way to go in decarbonizing the private sector, including heavy industry and manufacturing.

But many companies are already working ahead of policy. A success story in this area was announced this week by Denbigh Pottery. Denbigh Pottery has received planning permission for an onsite solar array to achieve a net zero value chain.

The 2MW array at the Derbyshire site will be powered by YLEM Energy. This will reduce Denbigh Potteries’ annual energy-related emissions by 475 tons.

YLEM Energies Managing Director Ian Gadsby said: “At a time of increasing pressure on the National Grid, we are delighted that a much-loved British company has been given approval to guarantee a reduction in its carbon footprint.”

Denbigh now has a long-term solution that not only reduces its carbon footprint, but also reliably protects against future power market volatility, keeping the business viable for the next 200 years.

Resources: Patagonia quadruples European repair shop footprint in 10 years

Patagonia regularly ranks among companies considered leaders in sustainability, and is best known for its efforts to make shoppers buy less and its partnerships for nature and climate advocacy.

The company pledged this week to expand its base of trained clothing repair specialists in Europe from 25,000 today to 100,000 by 2030. The company has in-house expertise as well as a network of third-party experts.

This is done to facilitate the expansion of repair services for European customers. After offering repairs via stores for several years, it is launching a new online portal for the European market. The Worn and Wear Repair Portal allows the customer to submit her repair request 24/7 and track the status of the request. Repairable items will be shipped directly from you to the appropriate repairer.

Patagonia recognizes the many benefits of offering free repairs and is looking for companies to join the repair movement because it is a unique opportunity to engage with customers and increase their influence. said the director of finance and operations at Willem Swager from the EMEA region.

Mobility: UK’s largest EV charging hub set up in Winchester area

The UK aims to increase public electric vehicle (EV) charging points by a factor of 10 between 2022 and 2030. Fast chargers across the highway network are a key focus, as are chargers in towns and city centers.

Charging point specialist Instabolt announced plans this week to build Britain’s largest EV charging hub, based on the A34 near Winchester. The facility will have an on-site solar array and an energy storage device to power the vehicle. There will also be shops, restrooms and a playground for motorists on site.

The total number of fast chargers for this project has not yet been confirmed.

InstaVolt has hired Lily Coles as Project Development Manager. she said: “We look forward to bringing together our experience in planning and negotiating with landlords and the National Grid to ensure we provide the most reliable and accessible Superhubs across the UK.”

Photo: InstaVolts existing hub in Banbury

Built environment: Waits Group works with suppliers to build landmark greener swim centers

Read the full text here.

Wates Group has set a goal of 2025 in terms of business operations and is committed to achieving a net zero business. But by providing a building that leaves a lasting legacy for the community, we can have a far greater positive impact.

Waits shares his experience working closely with supply chain teams to drive sustainability and reduce emissions. By leveraging better data and focusing on ESG goals, we were able to deliver the Sandwell Aquatics Center to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and leave a lasting legacy for the local community.

This landmark project was completed in time for the Olympics during the global pandemic and has now evolved into a world-class community leisure facility that epitomizes the Group’s ESG approach.

In addition to promoting health, fitness and well-being, the center is also certified for environmental excellence, with a solar-powered hot water system set to save 10% of normal energy usage. increase.

The project team worked with local organizations such as Think Sandwell, Sandwell College, and local schools to provide job placement, mentoring, and career encouragement in the built environment.

Business Leadership: Jispihill Brewery Advertises Carbon Negative Pint Without Offsetting

Carbon-related marketing claims have been in the spotlight lately, with EU lawmakers calling for regulations to be implemented against brands claiming to sell carbon-neutral and carbon-negative products. This is because these claims are almost always backed up by the use of carbon credits.

This week, London-based Gipsy Hill Brewery claimed to have developed a carbon-negative beer without using any offsets.

The Swell Lager and Trail Pale Ale operations have been certified as carbon negative by a third party, Zevero. A pint of the former has a CO2e emissions of -30g and the latter -40g. A typical pint has at least 350g of CO2e emissions.

Gipsy Hill Brewery uses processes that enable carbon reduction and sequestration in the value chain of these beers. The company sources its barley from Wildfarmed, which uses a regenerative farming process that sequesters carbon in the soil.

The barley is combined with recovered hops that have already been used to brew previous batches of beer. This reduces waste-related emissions. Beer is only served on tap, so packaging-related emissions are minimized.

Zeveros co-founder Ben Richardson said: “Gypsy Hill’s focus on regenerative agriculture is not only exciting for the sector, but should also be seen as a model for the industry as a whole to move away from its reliance on climate offsets.” program.

