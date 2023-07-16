Google Nest Hubs Reportedly Broken by Update – What to Do Now





If your Google Nest Hub is down, you’re not alone. Google appears to have rolled out updates to the Nest Hub and Hub Max late Friday night, with multiple users reporting that smart displays have been bricked.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, over the weekend there were dozens of posts on Reddit and the Google Nest Community forums complaining about the issue. Your Google Nest Hub is programmed to automatically restart and install the latest updates every night. However, after the latest update, affected users seem to see their smart displays stuck in an infinite loop on the “updating” screen. The progress bar freezes at his 99% with the typical “Wait a minute, this will take a few minutes” message. ” message.

Some people said their Google Nest Hub got stuck on this screen for hours. The immediate solution of unplugging and plugging the power cable does not seem to fix the problem. Rather, it resets his progress to 0%, but when the count reaches 99%, it freezes the Google Nest Hub screen as before.

Even stranger, the device reportedly remains fully responsive to voice commands, but displays an error message when asked about an ongoing issue on the screen.

“The device is fully responsive, but it’s stuck on the update screen. When I ask a question, it responds, but it just says something went wrong with the screen,” said one of the affected users. Posted on Reddit.

How to fix your Google Nest Hub

Unfortunately, many affected users say that factory resetting their Google Nest Hub does not fix the issue. This restarts the counter, but leaves the device stuck in an infinite update loop. One user on Google’s community forums said he tested with different routers to see if there was a problem with the Wi-Fi connection and he had no issues.

But one Reddit user got lucky. According to them, the Google Nest Hub finally started working again after a factory reset, but only after clearing the cache of apps connected to the device and unlinking any apps you didn’t need. was.

We expect Google to release an official patch soon to fix this issue on affected devices. In the meantime, please reach out to Google Support via the Google Nest community forums for appropriate next steps.

In our tests, the Google Nest Hub ranked as one of our favorite Google Home compatible devices, but it’s not the only smart display out there. The Amazon Echo Show 10 and Facebook Portal are also on our list of the best smart displays you can buy. If you’re looking to buy even more top-tier smart home devices, consider checking out these three devices you can’t live without.

