



To understand the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy, think of tractors. Historians disagree about who invented this rustic machine. Some say that the British engineer Richard Trevithick claimed it in 1812, but others argue that John Fröhlich, who worked in South Dakota in the early 1890s, is more correct. Still others point out that few people used the word tractor until the early 20th century. But we all agree that it took a long time for the tractor to leave its mark. In 1920, only 4% of American farms had it. Even in the 1950s, less than half owned tractors.

Speculation is heating up about the impact of AIFO on jobs, productivity and quality of life. The technology is awe-inspiring. But unless millions of companies outside Silicon Valley adopt it, the economic impact will be limited. That makes a lot more sense than using some weird chatbot. Instead, it will require a full-scale reorganization of the business and its internal data. Nancy Stokey of the University of Chicago argues that the diffusion of technological improvements is perhaps as important to long-term growth as innovation.

The importance of dissemination is exemplified by Japan and France. Japan is unusually innovative, producing more patents per capita per year than any other country except South Korea. The invention of QR codes, lithium-ion batteries, and 3D printing can be said to be the achievements of Japanese researchers. However, the country is not doing well in terms of spreading new technology throughout the economy. Tokyo is far more productive than the rest of the country. Cash still predominates. In the late 2010s, only 47% of large companies used computers to manage their supply chains, compared to 95% in New Zealand. Our analysis shows that Japan is about 40% poorer than expected based on its innovation.

France is the opposite. They have an average track record of innovation, but excel at spreading knowledge across the economy. In the 18th century, French spies stole technical secrets from the British Navy. In the early 20th century, Louis Renault visited Henry Ford in America to learn the secrets of the automobile industry. Most recently, former AI experts from Meta and Google founded Mistral AI in Paris. France also tends to spread new technologies successfully from the capital to the periphery. Currently, the productivity gap between top and middle-sized companies in France is less than half that of the UK.

During the 19th and 20th centuries, business around the world became more French and new technologies spread more and more rapidly. Economists Diego Comín and Marto Mestieri find evidence that the gap between countries in late adoption has narrowed over the past 200 years. Electricity permeated the entire economy faster than tractors. It took only a few decades for office personal computing adoption to exceed his 50% threshold. The Internet spread even more rapidly. Overall, the spread of technology contributed to his increased productivity in the 20th century.

However, since the mid-2000s, the world has been becoming Japanized. Indeed, consumers are adopting technology faster than ever before. According to one estimate, the number of users on his TikTok, a social media app, went from zero to 100 million in a year. Chatgpt itself was the fastest growing web app of all time until Twitter rival Threads launched earlier this month. But companies are becoming more cautious. The last 20 years have seen all kinds of amazing innovations come to market. Still, according to the latest official estimates, only 1.6% of U.S. companies have adopted machine learning in 2020. Only 6.7% of US manufacturers use 3D printing. Only 25% of business workflows are on the cloud and this number has not changed in his five years.

There are many horror stories. As of 2017, a third of Japan’s regional banks still used cobol, a programming language invented a decade before humans landed on the moon. Last year, the UK imported over $20 million ($24 million) in floppy disks, minidiscs and cassettes. A fifth of the wealthy world’s businesses don’t even have her website. Governments are often the worst offenders, for example by sticking to paper forms. We estimate that bureaucracies around the world spend $6 billion annually on paper and printing. This is about the same amount in real terms as he was in the mid-1990s.

best and other

The result is a two-tier economy. Companies leveraging technology are moving away from the competition. In 2010, the average worker in Britain’s most productive firms produced 98,000 (in today’s dollars) worth of goods and services, up from 108,500 in 2019. Workers in the least productive firms did not increase. In Canada in the 1990s, frontier productivity growth was about 40% higher than non-frontier firms. It tripled from 2000 to 2015. Ranking companies based on their return on invested capital, McKinsey’s Tim Koller et al. found that the 75th percentile return was 20 percentage points higher than the median in 2017, a gap of 2 in 2000. It turned out to be doubled. Purchasing new technology yields great benefits. Many see nothing at all.

Economics may sound abstract, but real-world outcomes are very familiar. Those who end up using outdated technology suffer along with their paychecks. In the UK, average wages have risen sharply in the most productive firms, while average wages in the 10% of the least productive firms have fallen slightly since 1990. According to Jan de Recker of Leuven and others, a large part of the rising inequality among workers is due to the widening gap in average wages between companies. So what went wrong?

There are three possible reasons for the slow adoption: the nature of the new technology, less competition, and tighter regulation. Robert Gordon of Northwestern University argued that the great inventions of the 19th and 20th centuries had a far greater impact on productivity than recent inventions. The problem is that as technology advances incrementally, adoption will slow as incentives for companies decline and competitive pressure to upgrade diminishes. Electricity provided light and energy to power machines. In contrast, cloud computing is required only for the most intensive operations. New innovations such as machine learning can be difficult to use and require more skilled workers and better management.

The first decades of the 21st century saw a decline in business vitality across the wealthy world. Population is aging. Few new companies were established. Workers moved less frequently from company to company. All of this constrained diffusion as workers spread technology and business practices as they moved across the economy.

Technological change happens slowly in industries run or tightly controlled by governments. As Geoffrey Ding of George Washington University points out, the Soviet Union’s centrally planned technological innovations surpassed worlds like Sputnik, but diffusion was non-existent. The lack of competitive pressure dampened the motivation to improve. Politicians often set public policy goals that conflict with efficiency, such as maximizing employment. Tightly regulated industries now make up most of the Western economy, with sectors like construction, education, health care and utilities accounting for a quarter of America’s GDP.

Can AI break the mold and permeate the entire economy faster than other modern technologies? Maybe. It’s easy for almost any company to come up with a use case. No more administration! It’s a tool for filing taxes! COVID-19 may also have injected a degree of dynamism into Western economies. New companies are being established at the fastest pace in a decade, and employees are changing jobs. Tyler Cowen of George Mason University added that weaker companies may have extra incentives to adopt AI because they can make more money.

ai can also be embedded in existing tools. With AI being integrated into everyday coding practices via Githubs CoPilot, many programmers are likely already using AI on a daily basis. Word processors such as Microsoft Word and Google Docs will soon roll out dozens of AI features.

not a dinner party

On the other hand, the greatest benefits from new forms of AI come when companies fully reorganize around new technologies. For example, by adapting AI models to in-house data. It takes time, money and, importantly, a competitive edge. Collecting data is cumbersome and prohibitively expensive to run the best models. One complex query on the latest version of Chatgpt can cost $1-2. Twenty runs an hour exceed the median hourly wage in the United States.

Those costs will come down, but it could be years before the technology is cheap enough for mass adoption. Concerned about privacy and security, bosses regularly tell The Economist that they don’t want to send data to change models that exist elsewhere. Small business research isn’t rosy. One, from web hosting company GoDaddy, suggests that about 40% of the American population isn’t interested in his AI tools. This technology is definitely revolutionary. But are companies ready for a revolution?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2023/07/16/your-employer-is-probably-unprepared-for-artificial-intelligence

