



News Release Wellington County ************************** Wellington County Hosts Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association’s Agricultural Innovation Spotlight Event in Ellora I am happy that I can. July 20th. The Agricultural Innovation Spotlight showcases agricultural innovations that improve agricultural sustainability.

According to the Wellington County Agriculture and Food System Study by the Wellington Farmers Federation (WFA), the economic contribution of Wellington County’s agriculture and food system is significant. The county contributes $2.8 billion to Canada’s GDP, 35,943 jobs to the Canadian economy, and he contributes $496 million in labor income in agriculture and upstream jobs. The agricultural industry is constantly changing, and new technologies are improving the long-term sustainability of agriculture.

Through the Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA), farmers seek, test and adopt the best farm production and management practices. The Ag Innovation Spotlight is an OSCIA-led collaboration that demonstrates and showcases technologies and practices that help farmers improve their environmental and economic sustainability. The Agricultural Innovation Spotlight will be a great opportunity for County farmers and the public to learn about the many innovative agricultural technologies.

Agricultural Innovation Spotlight event details:

Date: Thursday, July 20 Time: 5-8pm Where: Grand River Agriculture Society, 7445 Wellington County Road 21 Elora Tickets: $20 adults, $5 children, including dinner. Buy tickets online.

“Wellington County has long celebrated the innovative farmers and operators who make the county a leader in Ontario agriculture,” said Wellington County Mayor Andy Lennox. “With funding for the Grand River Conservation Authority’s Rural Water Quality Program and Our Food Future’s acre trial, Wellington County farmers are well-positioned to address the changing agricultural landscape.”

“Wellington County farmers have a big job growing food for Ontario and the world,” says Climate Change and Sustainability Manager Karen Chisholm. “Their work will become increasingly important as they experience climate change. Both high-tech and low-tech solutions are needed to reduce our impact on the climate, and the Agriculture Innovation Spotlight is a major It’s a great place to start learning about what real farmers do.”

Click here for more information on the Agriculture Innovation Spotlight. Other event partners include Farm & Food Care Ontario, TreadRight, tirecraft, Horsch Ontario, Grand River Robotics, Grand River Agriculture Society, OMAFRA, Grain Farmers of Ontario and TerraNova UAV.

