I bought a Google Pixel XL with Android 10 and I’m missing almost nothing





A month ago I received the original Google Pixel XL from eBay. I’m not an active collector of the phones that have made the biggest mark on the market in the last decade and a half of the smartphone era, but I like to keep them around. Pixel is not among them. Because it was launched without shame or glory, and it didn’t even reach a country like Spain.

It didn’t have the photographic depth of its predecessor or the price point of the better old Nexus models. Still, I paid good money and bought it. reason? It wasn’t worth it when it launched in 2016. The original Pixel always has free original-quality storage in Google Photos.

I survived the “loss” of Google Photos, but didn’t know what to do with my videos

Google Photos not having original quality was a problem for me when the company launched the service as most of the photos I took were under 16 MP and the compression always seemed to be good It wasn’t. That all came to an end with the announcement of the end of unlimited free storage, but above all, it’s comforting to know that your wonderful video memories, big or small in quality, are safe.

I switched my images to Amazon Photos so I can better manage everything locally. As our digital library grew, we decided we needed a combined approach with Google Photos. I used YouTube uploads instead of sharing to relatives with relatively decent quality. At some point, however, I felt that neither option was entirely convincing.

I could have paid for Google storage, but I was creating a lot more videos that I wanted to keep in the cloud in their original quality, so a payment plan that didn’t include “unlimited storage” would fall short in terms of price. I decided toI basically didn’t want to assume

It reminded me of something like an election promise with Google, where the Pixel and Pixel XL offered unlimited uploads forever, free and uncompressed. All the videos and photos you take with your camera or mobile phone are uploaded to the cloud in their original quality without taking up a single megabyte. I had to design the system so that the user could navigate to local folders on her Pixel. Then upload everything as if you had captured the content yourself.

I’ve uploaded about 500 GB of content since using this device. Once you’ve synced everything you need with Syncthing, an open source marvel, it’s almost effortless (and with the help of OneDrive and Dropbox to automatically push your iOS camera roll to your PC). . There was also the NAS option, which was more complete, but also required a higher expense. For now, the realization that I can upload whatever I want and that I don’t have to control myself or exclude myself from making videos and photos due to storage issues has (technically) made my life worthwhile. I feel

Not only does the Pixel XL offer unlimited uploads, it’s also a testament to how mature Android has been over the years.

I’ve already mentioned why I got this terminal and what I’m giving it for. But having it allowed me to enjoy his camera again, and to remember a time when computational his photography already existed, but still had a relative impact on the final result. is ready. It likewise gave me the possibility to recall the naturalness of his RAW photos back then, when I was already taking them with my mobile phone, but I underestimated them in favor of automatic shooting, and more and more when it comes to the results It is no longer acceptable.

Viewing and editing ‘raw’ photos taken with this gives almost the same pleasure as those taken with the HTC 10. In terms of naturalness, photos like Daisy are all I want from my phone today.

This is how the Google Pixel XL performed Auto Shoot Crop at 100%. Besides the most obvious lack of naturalness, the loss of detail is noticeable compared to RAW. Here’s a Pixel XL shot in RAW using Lightroom. RAW processed naturalness is magical (with AI noise reduction applied). Crop the image to 100%.

With all this, this Pixel has already made me happy and justified my investment. But I’m also happy to have it as my main mobile for a few days, and even side-by-side with another device with Android 13 (the latest stable version available) I don’t see that I’ve missed very much. got it.

On the other hand, having used iOS primarily for years, I’ve become less and less interested in features as both systems are overwhelming. On the other hand, I consider Android to be a system that lacks almost nothing since Nougat 7.0 or so.

I think Android should stop doing yearly updates. Five years of version-by-version delivery is nice, but not much. And I confirmed that I can only use the version 4 years ago. I’ve thoroughly tested the new stuff and I love it, but I don’t miss much. My colleague Ricardo Aguilar thinks so too after spending a ton of time with Android 14.

The biggest change in Android these days is something called “Material You”. New scents not present in Android 10 permeate the system and are missed. But Google’s design language has already matured in his 2019, and with that version of the system it was released at a general level, and there are other graphic novelties such as dark mode, so using this system I have no qualms about doing it.

Another thing that has stuck with me the most about modern smartphones is gestures, which have been around since Android 10, even though my first attempts were shaky. This gesture is also on this Pixel. It’s a modern experience, and the manufacturer insists Android needs to be updated sooner and longer, but with his recent Pixel XL, his one thing matters: security updates. I feel like there is.

The most important thing to remember is that no matter how good the operating systems of many years ago were, they had no security against vulnerabilities.

The Pixel XL stopped receiving them just before the pandemic, and since then there have been many vulnerabilities that Google and others have fixed. In that sense, using a Pixel for personal or work matters exposes you to a lot more than using a device with Android 13, but it’s commonplace on a daily basis. It is not to be conscious of

Google has no problem updating features to Android that were previously delivered in minor versions. Over the years, Google has provided some very good operating systems. And it should be celebrated. Especially if your phone doesn’t update to Android 14 tomorrow, you probably don’t care. You probably already have everything you need.

