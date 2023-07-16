Did you freely say yes to app permissions for your Google account?





Have you ever visited a website or downloaded an app and been asked to create an account before looking inside? can be frustrating.

Click to get our free Cyberguy newsletter with security alerts, quick tips, tech reviews, and quick how-tos to get smarter

What is one solution that is becoming more and more popular? The “Sign in with Google” option. To say the least, this is attractive and definitely speeds up the process of signing up.

Here’s the problem. Not all third party apps are trustworthy. Granting permissions to an app grants it access to your Google account data. That’s why it’s so important to validate the safety of third-party apps before introducing them into the digital world.

MAC Users Beware of New Malware Targeting Sensitive Information

Signing in with your Google account may allow apps to access your Google data. ()

What are app permissions?

These apps are very useful, efficient, and often offer features that work in tandem with Google services. Some apps focus on specific needs that native apps cannot cover. Think of a fitness tracking app that works with Google Fit, a budgeting app that works with Google Sheets, or a photo editing app that integrates with Google Photos. Simply link your Google account when you sign up for a new app or website.

Why You Shouldn’t Carry These Things In Your Purse

Integrate data and apps to streamline experiences

Integrate the data on your device with the apps you use most to streamline your entire digital experience. For example, a custom keyboard app might have its own themes and input shortcuts, while a messaging app might offer an endless supply of his GIFs, stickers, and emojis that work with your phone’s native messaging service. It’s about making your digital life more like you.

Beware of sophisticated phishing attacks targeting MICROSOFT 365 users

App management and data protection

It’s very convenient, but you’re actually sacrificing your privacy for its ease of use. Google can snoop on your account details and even know what Google does with those accounts. They can even use that information to target you with their ads.

Read more: Say goodbye to Google Passwords and hello to Google Passkeys

research the developer

Before you start using any third-party app, put on your detective hat and research the developer’s information. Check his website or Google Play store page for the app for contact details, address and privacy policy. If this information is missing or seems sketchy, it’s a red flag. Trust your intuition and stay away.

More information: Google told me to change my password, should I worry?

Learn from other users

When it comes to app safety, nothing is more important than learning from other people’s experiences. You can read user girlfriend reviews on Google Play Store and App Store, or do a quick search for the app name and the word “reviews”. Reviews can be controversial, so don’t base your decision solely on reviews.

How to Protect Apple iPhone Notes

How to manage app permissionsStart with a security checkup for your Google account

Before calling yourself a detective, you need to lay some groundwork. First, visit the Google Security Checkup page.

Go to your browser and log into your Google account atmyaccount.google.com. Access your account settings by clicking the round circle in the top right corner of the page.[Google アカウント デスクトップの管理]Click. In the left navigation panel,[セキュリティ モバイル デバイス]Click. Scroll down to Security in the top navigation and click on it. Desktop: In the left navigation panel, click[セキュリティ]Click. Mobile devices: In the top navigation, tap[セキュリティ]Scroll to and click.upper[セキュリティ]tab, if you see:[セキュリティに関する推奨事項があります]Click[アカウントの保護]Click. Your account is protected.[詳細を表示]Click. If you have any security recommendations, click Secure my account. Your account is protected, so click View details. This will bring up the “Google Security Checkup” page.

This handy tool alerts you to potential security risks associated with your account, including sneaky third-party apps that may be lurking. Luckily, these apps can be managed and removed if desired.

Go through each step of the Google Account Security Checkup, including Safe Browsing, Devices, Recent Security Activity, Sign-in & Recovery, Third-Party Access, Saved Passwords, and more.

All of these steps work the same for iPhone, Mac, or Android using Google Chrome.

Two Google Play Store apps putting millions of Android users at risk

You can monitor your Google Account by visiting our Security Diagnostics page. ()

Security diagnostic page options

safe browsing

If you haven’t set up Safe Browsing yet,[セキュリティ診断]It will be one of the first items you see when you log on to the page. If so, this feature will not appear.

Safe Browsing, or Enhanced Safe Browsing, is a Google Chrome feature that enhances protection against phishing and malware across Google Chrome and Gmail. It works automatically in the background to provide quick and proactive protection against dangerous websites, downloads and extensions.

To enable:

[セーフ ブラウジング]Click the down arrow next to[続行]A window will appear asking you to turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing for your account by clicking .On that page as shown below[続行]Tap once. Tap Turn On to confirm your decision.

How to ignore a friend’s text message and pretend you didn’t see it

You can turn on enhanced Safe Browsing features for your Google Account. ()

your device

[デバイス]Click the down arrow next to to see devices that have recently accessed your account. Once you’re signed in, you can see device activity, including devices that have been active on your account in the last 28 days.

If you see an unfamiliar device logged into your account,[認識しないもの]After clicking , a pop-up window will appear asking you to sign out on your device. Click it.

With this simple trick you can copy text from any image in seconds

You can monitor your device with your Google account. ()

Recent security activity

[最近のセキュリティ アクティビティ]Click the down arrow next to to see your sign-in history, including the dates and times your Gmail account was used and the IP addresses used to access your account.

If you see an unfamiliar activity, click the words “Seeing an unfamiliar activity?” Next, you’ll be asked to change your password to protect your Google account. You will be signed out of all devices except the one you are currently using.

Could you get a piece of this $37.5 million Facebook settlement?

Check your Google Account for suspicious activity. ()

Sign in and recovery

[サインインと回復]Click the down arrow next to to add recovery information such as a recovery phone number or email address to your account.

This information can help you reset your password if you forget it, someone else is using your account, or you are locked out of your account for another reason.

You can also add two-factor authentication that requires you to enter a unique code in addition to your password to access your account, which helps protect your account from unauthorized access. After setting up two-step verification, you can sign in to your account using both your password and your phone.

Don’t panic. Here’s what to do if Apple threatens to delete your photos on his iPhone

Add two-step verification for extra security. ()

Third party access

[Google セキュリティ診断のサードパーティ アクセス]Click the down arrow next to to manage third-party apps and services that have access to your Google Account.

You can see what kind of account access a third party has and the Google services they can access by clicking the information icon (the circled “i”). Be critical and ask yourself, “Is this app really worth it?” If you find anything suspicious or unnecessary, clean it up. If you find an unwanted app,[アクセスの削除]to delete immediately.

How Hackers Are Targeting Your Voice Now and How to Protect Yourself

You can remove third-party access to your Google Account data. ()

You will be prompted to confirm that you want to click OK to remove access.

How to hide photos on iPhone and Android from prying eyes

[OK]Screenshot instructions on how to remove access to your data by third-party apps by selecting . ()

Please note that when you remove an app, it will no longer be able to access your data or your Google Account. But don’t worry. If you change your mind, you can always reconnect later.

saved password

[保存されたパスワード]Click the down arrow next to to manage your saved passwords. They’re securely stored in your Google Account and available on all your devices. You’ll see a list of sites and apps that have saved passwords.

How to find saved passwords

Click Proceed to Password Verification to go to another password verification page. Then tap Check Password. You must then verify your identity using a password or passkey. Next, you will be presented with a page displaying the results of the compromise. Accounts with passwords, reused passwords, and weak passwords.

How to securely erase an iPhone or Android if it can’t be repaired

[パスワード チェックアップ]On the screen, you can monitor your saved passwords. ()

Click the down arrow next to accounts with reused and weak passwords to reveal the accounts and the option to change the password for each account. You can also then click the menu icon (three vertical dots). Once added to the entry, you’ll have the option to view passwords, update saved passwords, or delete them.

MORE: Best Password Managers of 2023

Google allows password checkup to change reused passwords. ()

Cart key points

The “Sign in with Google” option may seem convenient and time-saving, but be careful when granting access to third-party apps. Privacy and security may be compromised in exchange for ease of use. Before you integrate your app into the digital world, take the time to research the developer, read user reviews, and ensure your app adheres to privacy standards. Additionally, managing app permissions through the Google Account Security Checkup helps you maintain control of your data and remove unnecessary access. By staying vigilant and following these steps, you can enjoy streamlined digital experiences without compromising your privacy.

Read more: The best way to remove personal information from the Internet

Are you rethinking whether or not to allow apps to access your Google Account? Or did this article change your mind? Email us at Cyberguy.com/Contact/.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more tech tips and security warnings from me, visit Cyberguy.com/Newsletter/ and subscribe to the free CyberGuy Reports newsletter.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. all rights reserved.

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning technology journalist with a passion for technology, gear and gadgets, and a morning “FOX & Friends” contributor to Fox News and FOX Business to make life better. I’m here. Have a technical question? Get the Kurts CyberGuy newsletter and share your voice, story ideas and comments on CyberGuy.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/freely-allowing-apps-permission-google-account The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos